Effective: 2023-01-20 04:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline LONG PERIOD SWELL, SNEAKER WAVES, AND KING TIDES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS BEACH CONDITIONS. ADDITIONAL RUNUP ON BEACHES POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND IN ADDITION TO MINOR COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd, and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. In addition, long period northwest swell arrives Friday evening, which will enhance sneaker wave and rip current risk. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO