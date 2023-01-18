Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt Long Period Swell Moving in Friday Evening Long period forerunners will start filling in Friday afternoon. The wave size will be sufficient for sneaker waves by Friday evening. The swell will be near 8 feet at 18 seconds by early Saturday morning. Steep beaches will have a higher risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run- up onto beaches. Large waves will also wash over jetties and rock outcroppings that may normally stay dry. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Increased risk for sneaker waves. There may be periods of lulls in wave activity for up to 30 minutes before larger sets of waves return. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves occur when a larger set of waves occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of smaller waves.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO