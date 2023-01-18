Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 05:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE AGUA FRIA RIVER IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The Agua Fria River, from Cordes Junction to Black Canyon City in Yavapai County. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flooding over low-water crossings. Water flowing over roadways will create slick paved roads and muddy unpaved roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 912 AM MST, river gauges on the Agua Fria River reported significant flow. Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Agua Fria River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Low water crossings in Black Canyon City, otherwise mainly rural areas of Yavapai County - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline LONG PERIOD SWELL, SNEAKER WAVES, AND KING TIDES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS BEACH CONDITIONS. ADDITIONAL RUNUP ON BEACHES POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND IN ADDITION TO MINOR COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd, and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. In addition, long period northwest swell arrives Friday evening, which will enhance sneaker wave and rip current risk. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.
Wind Advisory issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected over and just east of ridges that are taller than 1500 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING BELOW 1000 FEET * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon below 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area, tending to be worst in Coast Range valleys. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others. Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Gray, Haskell, Morton, Stanton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Gray; Haskell; Morton; Stanton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Stanton, Grant, Haskell, Gray and Morton Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:37:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Campbell, Corson, Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Hughes; Hyde; Potter; Sully; Walworth DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ EARLY THIS MORNING While fog remains a issue this morning, widespread fog at a quarter of a mile or less is no longer anticipated. However, the fog is still causing minor travel concerns this morning. Expect visibility restrictions of less than a mile at times in patchy to potentially dense fog. Freezing fog, or a light freezing drizzle could create slick sidewalks and roadways. If traveling, slow down if you encounter fog and plan extra time this morning to get to your destination.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Culpeper, Southern Fauquier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Culpeper; Southern Fauquier DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Culpeper and Southern Fauquier Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Northern Columbia and Southern Columbia Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for King George, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: King George; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Spotsylvania; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The highest totals will be along and east of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In Vermont, Bennington, Western Windham and Eastern Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue today. Several inches of snow will accumulate over higher elevations, especially in the Green Mountains of Vermont into this evening.
Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected over and just east of ridges that are taller than 1500 feet.
