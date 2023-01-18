Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt Long Period Swell Moving in Friday Evening Long period forerunners will start filling in Friday afternoon. The wave size will be sufficient for sneaker waves by Friday evening. The swell will be near 8 feet at 18 seconds by early Saturday morning. Steep beaches will have a higher risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run- up onto beaches. Large waves will also wash over jetties and rock outcroppings that may normally stay dry. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Increased risk for sneaker waves. There may be periods of lulls in wave activity for up to 30 minutes before larger sets of waves return. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves occur when a larger set of waves occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of smaller waves.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor coastal flooding is possible for the Sunday morning high tide cycle.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. Target Area: Humphreys; Issaquena; Sharkey; Washington Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern East Carroll and northern Madison Parishes, southeastern Washington, Issaquena, western Humphreys and Sharkey Counties through 700 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty wind along a line extending from near Grace to near Transylvania to near Tendal. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hollandale, Rolling Fork, Transylvania, Anguilla, Isola, Sondheimer, Grace, Panther Burn, Nitta Yuma, Omega, Onward, Delta City, Alsatia, Fitler, Murphy, Glen Allan, Mayersville and Cary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that run unusually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Windy with Snow, Blowing Snow, and Cold Wind Chills Saturday A strong low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to the Central and Eastern Interior beginning late Friday night and early Saturday morning. South of the Yukon River, snow will taper off by Saturday afternoon. Accumulations will generally total 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 6 inches from Delta Junction east. On Saturday afternoon a strong cold front will sweep across the Interior from west to east, bringing west winds 15 to 25 mph in valleys and 20 to 30 mph over summits. Freshly fallen snow is likely to drift and blow around, reducing visibility and making travel difficult. Wind chills Saturday night may drop into the 30s and 40s below zero, coldest over summits and exposed ridge lines. After the cold front passes, skies will clear. Winds will drop by early Sunday morning, and under clear skies, ambient temperatures will fall to the 20s to near 30 below zero.
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trego WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Trego County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline LONG PERIOD SWELL, SNEAKER WAVES, AND KING TIDES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS BEACH CONDITIONS. ADDITIONAL RUNUP ON BEACHES POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND IN ADDITION TO MINOR COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd, and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. In addition, long period northwest swell arrives Friday evening, which will enhance sneaker wave and rip current risk. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kit Carson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Kit Carson County. In Kansas, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan and Graham Counties. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of two inches per hour may occur Friday night and Saturday morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Culpeper, Southern Fauquier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Culpeper; Southern Fauquier DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Culpeper and Southern Fauquier Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-21 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dropping temperatures combined with increasing winds this evening will produce wind chill values to 55 below.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Edmunds by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth Fog is causing minor travel concerns this morning. Expect visibility restrictions of less than a mile at times in patchy to potentially dense fog. Freezing fog, or a light freezing drizzle could create slick sidewalks and roadways. If traveling, slow down if you encounter fog and plan extra time this morning to get to your destination.
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM CST Friday was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.3 Fri 4 am CST 19.6 19.3 18.2
Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACTS THE AREA TODAY .Most of the heavy snow should end by sunrise, with light snow continuing on and off through much of the day, with additional light accumulations expected. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Although the heaviest will end early this morning, additional accumulations continue to impact travel through today.
Wind Advisory issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected over and just east of ridges that are taller than 1500 feet.
