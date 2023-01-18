ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wqcs.org

IRSC to Host the 2023 Florida Conference of Historians

Stuart - Friday January 20, 2023: IRSC will host the Florida Conference of Historians' annual meeting at the Marriott Hutchison Island Beach Resort in Stuart from Friday January 27th through Sunday January 29th. This event brings historians from around the state to discuss their research and scholarship on Florida history....
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
FORT PIERCE, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach

A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Annabel Robertson Named IRSC Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Fort Pierce - Thursday January 19, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has chosen Annabel Robertson as its new Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement. The IRSC Office of Institutional Advancement creates opportunities and cultivates relationships with individuals, organizations, businesses and private foundations that support IRSC’s mission to make access to quality higher education available to all.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Earn Cash and Save Lives: Donate Plasma at Olgam Life Today!

Earn Cash and Save Lives: Donate Plasma at Olgam Life Today!. (Ft. Pierce, Florida) – Olgam Life is proud to announce a new opportunity for individuals to earn cash and make a difference in people’s lives by donating plasma. Our dedicated staff make it easy, safe, and fast for donors to provide life-saving plasma protein treatments for patients with rare, chronic, and life-threatening illnesses.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter

St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter. Residents with special medical needs, who may need shelter during a storm event, are encouraged to register with St. Lucie County through our new special needs registration portal. Every year special needs patients are required to register via this online portal to ensure that we will have an accurate count of how many special needs residents we have and what their needs are, so staff can be prepared in the event of an activation of the shelter.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Osprey Cove Hobe Sound Market Report January 2023

For January 2023, there are no homes currently for sale in the Osprey Cove community of Hobe Sound, FL. There are also no Osprey Cove homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 3 Osprey Cove homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from $826,000 up to $1,399,000. This equals an average sale price of $1,136,667 which works out to $357.44 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes averaged 2 days on the market before going under contract. And, the sales prices averaged 103% of the list price.
HOBE SOUND, FL
beckersasc.com

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute

Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
STUART, FL
CBS Miami

Family fighting to save pig won at South Florida Fair auction from slaughterhouse

FORT LAUDERDALE - A South Florida Fair auction is spurring up some controversy after one family says they won a bid for a pig but then walked away empty handed. Meg Weinberger, who owns an animal sanctuary, said she went to the fair with her family in hopes of bringing back a pig. She said when they laid eyes on Bella B Swine they knew they had to place the highest bid. They ended up with the winning bid of $4,700 but then a problem arose. "I wanted to bring her home to our sanctuary but they said absolutely...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations

FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

The Peach to Deliver Artwork, Nightlife to West Palm Seaside

The single-story building off Georgia Avenue and Southern Boulevard, just east of I-95, is unassuming and still mostly empty. Its most distinguishing characteristic is the curious tin sign nearby, rusting around the corners, showing a peach expressing the “peace” symbol. Drive past the complex at night, and the sign emits a neon glow, promising … what, exactly?
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

