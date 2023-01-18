Read full article on original website
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
wqcs.org
IRSC to Host the 2023 Florida Conference of Historians
Stuart - Friday January 20, 2023: IRSC will host the Florida Conference of Historians' annual meeting at the Marriott Hutchison Island Beach Resort in Stuart from Friday January 27th through Sunday January 29th. This event brings historians from around the state to discuss their research and scholarship on Florida history....
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Counties to Receive More Than $5-Million for Beach Recovery
Treasure Coast - Thursday January 19, 2023: Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties will receive more than five-million dollars to fund beach recovery efforts following hurricane Nicole last year. In all, 16 Florida coastal counties will receive grants from the $100 million in funding approved by the legislature and...
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
sebastiandaily.com
Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida
Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
wlrn.org
Grow, feed and learn: FAMU unveils community garden in West Palm Beach food desert
Despite downtown West Palm Beach's reputation for its flourishing economic growth and development, people in low income communities just 10 minutes north of the 'Wall Street South' live in a food desert — where families have limited access to affordable, fresh fruits and vegetables. As a result, the city...
cw34.com
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
wqcs.org
Annabel Robertson Named IRSC Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 19, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has chosen Annabel Robertson as its new Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement. The IRSC Office of Institutional Advancement creates opportunities and cultivates relationships with individuals, organizations, businesses and private foundations that support IRSC’s mission to make access to quality higher education available to all.
WPTV
Okeechobee, Martin County high schools trying to win automotive kits
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some local students need your help. Right now, Okeechobee High School is in second place for a chance to win one of five automotive kits that are being donated by Milton Industries and Zeeline. Martin County High School is also in the running. You have...
treasurecoast.com
Earn Cash and Save Lives: Donate Plasma at Olgam Life Today!
Earn Cash and Save Lives: Donate Plasma at Olgam Life Today!. (Ft. Pierce, Florida) – Olgam Life is proud to announce a new opportunity for individuals to earn cash and make a difference in people’s lives by donating plasma. Our dedicated staff make it easy, safe, and fast for donors to provide life-saving plasma protein treatments for patients with rare, chronic, and life-threatening illnesses.
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter
St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter. Residents with special medical needs, who may need shelter during a storm event, are encouraged to register with St. Lucie County through our new special needs registration portal. Every year special needs patients are required to register via this online portal to ensure that we will have an accurate count of how many special needs residents we have and what their needs are, so staff can be prepared in the event of an activation of the shelter.
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. City officials have not responded to how that grant money was spent.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Osprey Cove Hobe Sound Market Report January 2023
For January 2023, there are no homes currently for sale in the Osprey Cove community of Hobe Sound, FL. There are also no Osprey Cove homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 3 Osprey Cove homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from $826,000 up to $1,399,000. This equals an average sale price of $1,136,667 which works out to $357.44 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes averaged 2 days on the market before going under contract. And, the sales prices averaged 103% of the list price.
beckersasc.com
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute
Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
Family fighting to save pig won at South Florida Fair auction from slaughterhouse
FORT LAUDERDALE - A South Florida Fair auction is spurring up some controversy after one family says they won a bid for a pig but then walked away empty handed. Meg Weinberger, who owns an animal sanctuary, said she went to the fair with her family in hopes of bringing back a pig. She said when they laid eyes on Bella B Swine they knew they had to place the highest bid. They ended up with the winning bid of $4,700 but then a problem arose. "I wanted to bring her home to our sanctuary but they said absolutely...
hometownnewstc.com
City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations
FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
west-palm-beach-news.com
The Peach to Deliver Artwork, Nightlife to West Palm Seaside
The single-story building off Georgia Avenue and Southern Boulevard, just east of I-95, is unassuming and still mostly empty. Its most distinguishing characteristic is the curious tin sign nearby, rusting around the corners, showing a peach expressing the “peace” symbol. Drive past the complex at night, and the sign emits a neon glow, promising … what, exactly?
Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting
Authorities said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce earlier this week is no longer a person of interest.
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
