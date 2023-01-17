Read full article on original website
Lehi City creates Lehi Cares Coalition to aid youth
When communities care about the healthy development of their youth, positive things happen for the community’s future, including economic benefits over time. The Lehi CaresCoalition is working to prevent risky outcomes for youth and,more importantly, to provide youth with opportunities, skills and recognition for positive social involvement and interactions that will build healthy connections and develop lasting relationships.
