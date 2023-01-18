Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
State program to help tackle teacher shortage not working out as planned
MIAMI - An effort to get more teachers in classrooms for the 2023 school year may not be working as the state's Department of Education had hoped. The program, launched by Governor Ron DeSantis, allows military vets who have not earned their bachelor's degree to become temporary teachers. "I think bringing veterans into the classroom is a great idea," said Tom Gammon, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant and former Miami-Dade teacher. He said vets have to be certified in the areas they would teach and need more preparation. Under the military veterans' certification pathway...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Matt Rapp Takes Over as Board Chair of the North Florida Land Trust
The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has a new board chair. Matt Rapp will officially take over the position at today’s board of directors meeting. Rapp previously served as vice chair of the nonprofit land conservation organization in 2022. “Matt has been a great asset to us throughout 2022...
flkeysnews.com
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
Florida still celebrates 3 Confederate holidays
Florida celebrates 21 state holidays or special observances, but three of the days on the calendar honor or celebrate people from the Confederate side of the Civil War.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
AOL Corp
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field
A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow colleges and universities to steer endorsement deals and compensation opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill (HB 99). The measure would make a significant change to a law, known as...
floridapolitics.com
Despite recent improvements, Florida prisons remain short-staffed
'We have turned the corner, but we're not out of the woods yet.'. The Florida Department of Corrections is still dealing with staffing shortfalls, legislators in the Senate and House are hearing. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, and the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee heard similar...
orangeobserver.com
Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response
Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 19th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. The Palm Beach County School District has approved new security measures as part of a revised School Campus and District Facility Security protocol. Changes to policy include mandatory displaying of identification badges for school district employees on campuses, revised handling procedures of panic alarms and promotion of the FortifyFL school safety app. No action was taken on the potential implementation of the state’s Guardian Program.
wqcs.org
Governor Formally Approves Restrictions on State Investments in ESG Companies
Florida - Tuesday January 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis and the Trustees of the State Board of Administration (SBA) have formally approved measures to restrict further state investments in companies that have adopted what they deem are "woke environmental, social, and corporate governance," known as ESG. “Corporations across America continue to...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie Public Schools Announces Teacher of the Year Finalists
St. Lucie County - Tuesday January 17, 2023: St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) has named three finalists for Teacher of the Year. The three finalists who have the distinction of representing the School District are:. * Lisa Embrey, an AP Teacher at Ft. Pierce Central High School. * Anna Babcock,...
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
wqcs.org
Governor Announces Nearly $20 Million for Water Quality Projects to Restore the Indian River Lagoon
Florida - Thursday January 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL). The projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the IRL. These projects are in addition to the $255 million Florida is already investing to protect the Lagoon, including targeting wastewater, septic to sewer, and other needed restoration projects.
Space Florida working to bring more aerospace jobs to the state
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello says they’re working to attract more companies to Florida that are supporting the growing space economy. The fourth mission of the year lifted off from Florida’s Space Coast Wednesday morning when SpaceX launched a GPS Satellite into orbit for the U.S. military. It was one of the 86 to 92 government and commercial launches expected to take flight before the end of the year.
wqcs.org
Florida House Democratic Leader Critical of Governor's ESG Policy
Florida - Tuesday January 17, 2023: Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell took Governor DeSantis to task Tuesday accusing him of ignoring the real needs of Floridians by focusing on culture war issues like ESG. Driskell spoke to reporters as the Governor and the Trustees of the State Board of...
