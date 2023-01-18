MIAMI - An effort to get more teachers in classrooms for the 2023 school year may not be working as the state's Department of Education had hoped. The program, launched by Governor Ron DeSantis, allows military vets who have not earned their bachelor's degree to become temporary teachers. "I think bringing veterans into the classroom is a great idea," said Tom Gammon, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant and former Miami-Dade teacher. He said vets have to be certified in the areas they would teach and need more preparation. Under the military veterans' certification pathway...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO