Charges Filed Against SF Business Owner Caught Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose
The San Francisco business owner caught on video spraying an unhoused person with a hose earlier this month will face charges, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Wednesday. Police arrested Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, for misdemeanor battery for the incident recorded on Jan. 9. Though the victim...
Palo Alto Police Investigate Bizarre Missing Dog Case
There's a bizarre missing dog case on the Peninsula that has a Palo Alto woman distraught and police scratching their heads. The woman said she handed over her purebred German Shepherd to a trainer and got back a different dog instead. NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more...
San Jose Police ID Suspect in New Year's Day Fatal Shooting
San Jose police on Tuesday identified the suspect in a New Year's Day fatal shooting, the city's first homicide of 2023, the police department said. Henry Livingston, 58, of San Jose was arrested Jan. 10, a day after the victim succumbed to his injuries, police said. Livingston remains in custody on suspicion of homicide.
Family of East Bay Teen Found Dead in Concord Demand Answers
An East Bay teen was reported missing on New Year's Day and six days later, his body was found along Highway 4 in Concord. Investigators believe he was hit and killed, but the teen’s family says the facts just aren’t adding up. “I came and the tire was...
Oakland Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on administrative leave, Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin said late Thursday. The move to place Armstrong on administrative leave comes after city officials reviewed reports issued by an independent law firm investigating alleged misconduct by OPD personnel as well as the department's investigation into the misconduct.
SF Residents Give City Officials Earful About Increase in Crime, Decrease in Quality of Life
San Francisco residents gathered in anger and frustration Tuesday at a town hall meeting in the Marina District where city officials got an earful about the increase in crime and a decrease in quality of life. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Police Chief Bill Scott, Supervisor Catherine Stefani and several hundred...
Thieves Steal $40,000 From Oakland Salon Owner's Car
An Oakland beauty salon owner is trying to figure out her next step after a devastating theft. Security footage showed how quickly thieves broke into Crystal Franklin’s car, stealing tens of thousands of dollars and other precious property, just blocks away from her Montclair salon. You can see a...
Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Pacifica
Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer that went missing in Pacifica Thursday. The rescue began in the water off Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto Avenue and Bill Drake Way around 11:15 a.m., the North County Fire Authority said. Three men were in the water when one of them was struck...
Decision to Charge SF Business Owner Sparks Controversy
The decision to charge a San Francisco gallery owner with assault for spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose is sparking a new debate. It's been a week and a half since a video surfaced, showing San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying down an unhoused person outside his business.
Pilot Killed in Crash of Small Plane in Central California
The pilot died when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday in central California, authorities said. The Cessna 414 with just one person aboard crashed around 2 p.m. near Modesto City-County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one person was declared dead...
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
SJ Couple Warns Others After Dog Attacked by Pack of Coyotes
A San Jose couple said six coyotes came into their fenced backyard and attacked their small dog in a nearly deadly encounter. Anne and Masa Hayashi, Yuki’s owners said the coyotes got into their yard through a eight inch gap under the fence. They have put up a wire to prevent it from happening again.
Castro Valley Man in Hospital After Large Tree Crashed Down on Home
Residents in an Alameda County neighborhood are concerned about falling trees after a father of four was severely injured when a eucalyptus tree came crashing down on his house after a recent storm. The 200-ton tree fell onto the Castro Valley home along Sandy Road on Jan. 7 and struck...
Santa Clara County Wants to Help Laid Off Tech Workers With Healthcare
On a day when thousands of tech workers found out their jobs are in jeopardy, Santa Clara County wants the public to know there's healthcare options when their severance plan runs out. With Microsoft announcing 10,000 layoffs, about four dozen of those in Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, Amazon is planning to...
Landslide Debris Cancels ACE Train Service Through Niles Canyon
An ongoing landslide problem in Niles Canyon, near Fremont, stalled an Altamont Corridor Express train once again Wednesday morning, prompting the agency to cancel service through the area for the day, ACE told NBC Bay Area. It was the second consecutive day commuters were stranded or turned back on the...
‘They Don't Deserve This': 70 Dogs Displaced Following Martinez Garage Fire
A house fire In Martinez turned into a major rescue operation Tuesday morning after firefighters discovered 70 dogs inside the home. The incident happened on Barber Lane as a woman clutching a dog ran out of a burning house. “The house was full of smoke, the dogs were in danger,”...
Berkeley City Leaders Advance Plan to Build Thousands of New Homes
More housing could be on the way across Berkeley after city leaders late Wednesday night advanced a state-required plan to build nearly 9,000 homes by 2031. After critics of the original 600-page plan, dubbed the Housing Element, felt it didn't spread out the new construction to include wealthier neighborhoods, the City Council approved an amendment that commits Berkeley to rezoning such areas for more housing development.
Bay Area, California See Significant Improvement in Drought
California continues to see major improvement in drought status as 12 storms rolled through the state in a 22-day span. Before the parade of storms, 35% of the state was in an extreme drought, with 7% in exceptional drought. As of Thursday's drought monitor update, there is no longer any...
San Francisco Soon to Consider Reparations Plan for Eligible Black Residents
San Francisco will soon consider a reparations plan aimed at repairing centuries of harm and destruction of Black lives and communities in the city. The Reparations Advisory Committee presented the draft proposal to city leaders last month and those for it say it would remedy any economic losses communities have endured over the years. But those against it say it’s unlawful and unconstitutional -- some are even calling it racist.
Clean Up Continues in East Bay Neighborhoods Affected by Landslides
Many East Bay neighborhoods were cleaning up Tuesday from multiple landslides in the area that in some cases, pushed people out of their homes. Public works crews were at St. Andrews Street in the Oakland Hills cleaning up a muddy mess, spending hours removing debris and sludge. All while neighbors...
