San Francisco will soon consider a reparations plan aimed at repairing centuries of harm and destruction of Black lives and communities in the city. The Reparations Advisory Committee presented the draft proposal to city leaders last month and those for it say it would remedy any economic losses communities have endured over the years. But those against it say it’s unlawful and unconstitutional -- some are even calling it racist.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO