Long Beach, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Girls’ Basketball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. JJ Fiddler is an...
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 9

After nine weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — This week’s...
The 562

STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 6

Bolsa Grande at Cabrillo, 3:30 p.m. Mira Costa at Wilson, 3:30 p.m. Sierra Vista at Cabrillo, 4 p.m. *Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results to Tyler@The562.org. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five...
The 562

SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Soccer, Week 8

JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jackson Cryst, Millikan Basketball. Millikan’s Jackson Cryst had a historic game in...
The 562

Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. While Long Beach State women’s basketball prepared to host Big West rivals Hawaii...
multihousingnews.com

UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy

Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Long Beach Post

Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board

Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
