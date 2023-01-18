Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Girls’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. JJ Fiddler is an...
Girls’ Basketball: Long Beach Poly Survives Tough Test From Lakewood
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 9
After nine weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — This week’s...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State Vs. CSU Fullerton, NCAA Men’s Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. We’ll have live updates from the Long Beach State men’s basketball Big West Conference clash with CSU Fullerton at Walter Pyramid. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Gavin Laverde continued his...
Long Beach Poly Girls Win Nike Flag Football Challenge, Playoffs Up Next
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The historic Long Beach...
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 6
Bolsa Grande at Cabrillo, 3:30 p.m. Mira Costa at Wilson, 3:30 p.m. Sierra Vista at Cabrillo, 4 p.m. *Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results to Tyler@The562.org. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five...
SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Soccer, Week 8
JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
UCLA Receives a Thursday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Thursday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. In his tweet, Ethan Young noted that this was a 2024 commit, which would be UCLA's first in that class.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jackson Cryst, Millikan Basketball. Millikan’s Jackson Cryst had a historic game in...
Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. While Long Beach State women’s basketball prepared to host Big West rivals Hawaii...
Pac-12 Announces 2023 Football Schedule, UCLA's Full Slate Revealed
Before they officially depart for the Big Ten, the Bruins will have one more go-round against Cal, Stanford, Arizona and company.
Mater Dei High School completes investigation into its athletic culture, does not release details
A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school said.
USC football recruiting update: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nation's No. 4 linebacker, enjoys USC visit
St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the top defensive prospects in California
PHOTOS: Four baseball coaches from OC receive most prestigious national honors
Among those inducted were top row George Horton (second from left) and John Altobelli, represented by his daughter Alexis; and bottom row, Dave Demarest, second from left and Don Sneddon, third from left. (Photos courtesy American Baseball Coaches Association). Dave Demarest, George Horton, John Altobelli and Don Sneddon honored. The...
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach
After undergoing a complete makeover, the new restaurant opened as Bebe’s Diner on Jan. 5, replacing the Sizzler that sat vacant at the corner of Long Beach and Del Amo boulevards since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The post New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach
The chase ended in Long Beach when the vehicle's occupants ran away but were arrested shortly after, according to authorities. The post 4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board
Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
