San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Ron Holland, 5-star Texas Longhorns commit, surpasses 1,500 career points
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Ron Holland continued his impressive senior season by reaching a significant career milestone of 1,500 career points in Duncanville's (Texas) 83-63 win over rival DeSoto on Tuesday night. Holland, the No. 1 ranked player in Texas and the nation's No. 9 prospect ...
Texas linked to high-profile WR in transfer portal
Texas is expected to be in the mix to land Georgia transfer receiver AD Mitchell. Mitchell is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal after spending 2 seasons with the Bulldogs. A former 4-star recruit, Mitchell missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury but caught a touchdown pass in the National Championship Game.
Texas Longhorns News: Portal rumors rampant, baseball unranked
There is plenty to talk about in terms of Texas Longhorns news on Jan. 18. Texas had a men’s hoops game on Jan. 17, which resulted in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The return to Ames did not go as planned for sophomore guard and reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tyrese Hunter.
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Georgetown guitarist added to Tejano hall of fame
Leal said his own musical roots started when he was 15 years old. He was growing up in Houston and was sweeping the kitchen floors for his mother when he was moved by music playing in the house.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
What TV channel is Texas vs Texas Tech women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/18/2023)
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 2-3) welcome the 25th-ranked Texas Longhorns (13-5, 4-1) for a Big 12 Conference women’s college basketball game scheduled to tip off on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can...
Chi’Lantro to Debut in San Marcos
Chi’Lantro’s simple menu is composed of three principal items: chicken wings, customizable bowls, and their signature kimchi fries. For drinks, the chain offers cane sugar soda, aguas frescas, and iced tea.
Will Texas Tech Ban TikTok On Campus Wi-Fi After UT’s Ban?
The end of TikTok, at least on University Wi-Fi networks, seems to be getting closer in Texas. On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin notified students and staff that they would no longer be able to access TikTok on university Wi-Fi Networks. The move comes after Texas Governor Greg...
Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup
We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at central Austin store
Someone in the Austin area is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize.
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Here’s why Pflugerville ISD might close schools — and how the community is fighting back
Anthony, a fifth grader at Parmer Lane Elementary, stood at the front of his school’s cafeteria on Tuesday night, microphone in hand. He told a packed house why the school, which he’s attended since the third grade, is special to him. “All the other schools I’ve been through...
