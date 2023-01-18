ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas linked to high-profile WR in transfer portal

Texas is expected to be in the mix to land Georgia transfer receiver AD Mitchell. Mitchell is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal after spending 2 seasons with the Bulldogs. A former 4-star recruit, Mitchell missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury but caught a touchdown pass in the National Championship Game.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
LUBBOCK, TX
US105

ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
US105

Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People

We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
AUSTIN, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Will Texas Tech Ban TikTok On Campus Wi-Fi After UT’s Ban?

The end of TikTok, at least on University Wi-Fi networks, seems to be getting closer in Texas. On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin notified students and staff that they would no longer be able to access TikTok on university Wi-Fi Networks. The move comes after Texas Governor Greg...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy