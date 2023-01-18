Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS
Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
2024 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate First Look Review: The Apex Of DBS
Practice makes perfect, and five years since the modern Aston Martin DBS went into production, the British marque has created perhaps the finest iteration of the super grand tourer yet: the DBS 770 Ultimate. With 759 mechanical horsepower (or 770 metric horses, the output from which it takes its name), the 770 Ultimate is the most powerful production Aston Martin ever. No, we haven't forgotten about the Valkyrie, but Aston defines that as a limited model.
RTR Already Modifying Seventh-Gen S650 Ford Mustang
Ready to Rock, better known as RTR, has teased that it has begun developing modifications for the 2024 Ford Mustang, codenamed S650. Company founder Vaughn Gittin Jr even commented on the Instagram post, saying that he has "a few ideas!" So what can we expect?. Well, increasing performance through tuning...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
2024 Jaguar F-Type Bows Out With One Final Special Edition
Jaguar announced a final special edition send-off for its F-Type sports car towards the end of last year, and now we finally have details on how much it will cost in the United States. The 2024 Jaguar F-Type Coupe and 2024 Jaguar F-Type Convertible will each bow out with a 75 model to celebrate 75 years of Jag sports cars.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Leaks Months Before Official Unveiling
The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT has been leaked via a post on Instagram. It's not clear what the original poster's relationship with Mercedes-Benz is, but they must have some affiliation with the brand as the photo appears to have been taken at an official presentation of sorts, explaining the poor quality of the photo.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Used cars are finally getting cheaper. Tesla's Model 3 and these 9 models are seeing the biggest price drops.
Secondhand Toyota RAV4s and Ford Mustangs have become thousands of dollars cheaper in just the last few months as used car prices fall.
Meet The Awesome 475-HP Megarexx Megaraptor 7
Megarexx Trucks returns with another over-the-top build based on the Ford Raptor, this time with a bench seat in the truck bed to make it a seven-seater truck. Like the previous Megaraptor, it's based on a Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4x4 and powered by a 6.7-liter diesel engine making 475 horsepower and an absurd 1,050 lb-ft of torque. It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo First Look Review: Godzilla Is A Dinosaur
Nissan has once again breathed new life into its aging GT-R, and that includes the high-performance Nismo variant. While the 600-horsepower V6 remains unchanged and will still propel the coupe down the road with incredible venom, the GT-R Nismo now comes with R34-inspired styling upgrades, a newly designed rear wing with swan neck-style supports, a new front limited-slip differential, and some of the most sportily styled Recaro seats in the business. Unfortunately, the Nismo's sky-high price places it alongside some of the best sports cars in the world, many of which are more complete than the GT-R. But as the finest incarnation of the R35 yet, the latest Nismo is untouched.
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Brings Track Mode To The Fastest Production Car In The World, Recommends Upgraded Brakes
After more than a year since releasing the Model S Plaid, Tesla has finally released Track Mode to the quickest production car in the world. Tesla also advises owners for the ultimate track experience, to upgrade to the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. The refreshed Model S &...
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Bentley Poaches McLaren Executive To Head Up Mulliner And Motorsport Divisions
Bentley has shaken up its motorsport and Mulliner divisions by appointing Ansar Ali, formerly of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), as the new director of both. This move comes as Bentley has recorded record-level demand for its one-of-a-kind vehicles in the past five years. Ansar Ali exiting MSO is a big...
An F1-Powered Hypercar Like The Mercedes-AMG ONE Will Never Happen Again
Mercedes-AMG Director of Vehicle Development Steffen Jastrow says that an F1-powered hypercar like the AMG ONE will never happen again. And he believes that this assessment applies to all brands, not just AMG. Speaking to the Australian publication carsales at the local launch of the latest C 63 sedan, the development boss reiterated just how difficult it was to build the ONE.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Look Review: Ray Of Lightning
The Corvette family continues to expand, and this time it's with the first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of the classic nameplate. The Corvette E-Ray has been a hot topic of discussion for years, but we can finally put the rumors to rest about what this special sports car is all about. Using a combination of the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an electric motor, the E-Ray makes a combined 655 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it even quicker than the mighty Z06. An intelligent eAWD system helps the E-Ray put its power down effectively, and the motor enables an electric-only Stealth Mode that is also new to the Corvette. Let's dig into all the exciting details of this electrified 'Vette.
Hyundai Shares More Details And Engine Choices Of Funky New Kona
Following the reveal in December last year, Hyundai has shared more details regarding the new 2024 Kona range. While the information concerns the Korean variant, it gives us an idea of what to expect from US-bound models. Let's kick off with the engines on offer. Hyundai says gas-only variants will...
Armormax's Armored VW Golf 8 GTI Can Withstand Fire From A .44 Magnum
South African armored car specialist Armormax has developed an armoring package for Volkswagen's latest Mk8 VW Golf GTI that can withstand fire from a range of pistols and shotguns, including .357 and .44 Magnums. It's not the first time Armormax has put its particular set of skills to work on an interesting car, having sold the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace last year and performed similar conversions on the previous Mk7 Golf, but this package weighs just 396 pounds. That's the equivalent of carrying two average-sized male passengers, which, according to Armormax, leaves economy and performance largely unaffected. Just as impressively, the finished product gives almost nothing away to the fact it's armored.
First Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Delivered To Customer In A Sinister Spec
Mercedes-AMG has released a trio of images showing the specification of the first AMG ONE hypercar to be delivered, and it looks like an otherworldly spacecraft. We don't know exactly when this car was delivered, but the social media posts of the specimen suggest that the customer took delivery late last year, while the German plates indicate it was delivered in Mercedes home country.
Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders
With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
