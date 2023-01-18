ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Girls’ Basketball

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Girls' Basketball
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 9

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Basketball, Week 9

After nine weeks of action here's where things stand in the Long Beach girls' basketball world with a list of this week's games below the standings box.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 6

STANDINGS: Moore League Girls' Water Polo, Week 6

Bolsa Grande at Cabrillo, 3:30 p.m. Mira Costa at Wilson, 3:30 p.m. Sierra Vista at Cabrillo, 4 p.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Soccer, Week 8

SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Soccer, Week 8
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine

Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine

While Long Beach State women's basketball prepared to host Big West rivals Hawaii...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562.org's Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jackson Cryst, Millikan Basketball. Millikan's Jackson Cryst had a historic game in...
LONG BEACH, CA
multihousingnews.com

UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy

Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
lmu.edu

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Shifting Focus of New San Pedro Art Exhibit

Daily Breeze: The exhibit features three artists — Richard Turner, Michael Davis, and Paul Harris — whose work takes what they call a speculative look at the geo-history of the Peninsula. Harris, meanwhile, is a professor of English at Loyola Marymount University, and maintains a rock garden and blog called “The Petriverse of Pierre Jardin.” His love of stones led to his eco-themed works, including assemblage, sculpture, garden design and other art pieces, according to his biography.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace to open in Glendale

Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Glendale, California, a north suburb of Los Angeles. The company said that renovations to the space will begin in late summer, with an anticipated soft opening in December 2023. It will feature approximately 12,500 square feet of retail space.
GLENDALE, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

