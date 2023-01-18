Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Girls’ Basketball
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Girls' Basketball
Girls’ Basketball: Long Beach Poly Survives Tough Test From Lakewood
Girls' Basketball: Long Beach Poly Survives Tough Test From Lakewood
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 9
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Basketball, Week 9

After nine weeks of action here's where things stand in the Long Beach girls' basketball world with a list of this week's games below the standings box.
Long Beach Poly Girls Win Nike Flag Football Challenge, Playoffs Up Next
Long Beach Poly Girls Win Nike Flag Football Challenge, Playoffs Up Next
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State Vs. CSU Fullerton, NCAA Men’s Basketball
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State Vs. CSU Fullerton, NCAA Men's Basketball

We'll have live updates from the Long Beach State men's basketball Big West Conference clash with CSU Fullerton at Walter Pyramid. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Gavin Laverde continued his
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 6
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls' Water Polo, Week 6

Bolsa Grande at Cabrillo, 3:30 p.m. Mira Costa at Wilson, 3:30 p.m. Sierra Vista at Cabrillo, 4 p.m.
SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Soccer, Week 8
SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Soccer, Week 8
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Finishes Strong In Win Over Fullerton
Long Beach State Men's Basketball Finishes Strong In Win Over Fullerton

It's no secret that Long Beach State men's basketball has had trouble finishing games. The Beach has lost six one-possession games in the final minutes, including a pair of last-second Big
Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine
Heavy Rain Forces Long Beach State Basketball Back to Gold Mine

While Long Beach State women's basketball prepared to host Big West rivals Hawaii
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562.org's Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jackson Cryst, Millikan Basketball. Millikan's Jackson Cryst had a historic game in
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach
After undergoing a complete makeover, the new restaurant opened as Bebe’s Diner on Jan. 5, replacing the Sizzler that sat vacant at the corner of Long Beach and Del Amo boulevards since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The post New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Shifting Focus of New San Pedro Art Exhibit
Daily Breeze: The exhibit features three artists — Richard Turner, Michael Davis, and Paul Harris — whose work takes what they call a speculative look at the geo-history of the Peninsula. Harris, meanwhile, is a professor of English at Loyola Marymount University, and maintains a rock garden and blog called “The Petriverse of Pierre Jardin.” His love of stones led to his eco-themed works, including assemblage, sculpture, garden design and other art pieces, according to his biography.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Southwest Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From KC to Long Beach
Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will offer its first-ever nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and Long Beach Airport (LGB) in Long Beach, California. Daily flights will begin March 9, 2023. With the addition of LGB, Southwest will have 62 daily departures from MCI to and 26...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Simon & Garfunkel and cultural festivals
Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Simon & Garfunkel and cultural festivals appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Westlake Ace to open in Glendale
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Glendale, California, a north suburb of Los Angeles. The company said that renovations to the space will begin in late summer, with an anticipated soft opening in December 2023. It will feature approximately 12,500 square feet of retail space.
Port of Long Beach misses record as cargo flow returns to ‘normal’
The Port of Long Beach did not set a cargo record in 2022. It said a breather in container movement allowed for a “return to normal operations while once again serving as the nation’s leading export seaport.”. But the 9,133,657 twenty-foot equivalent units moved in 2022 were only...
