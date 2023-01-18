Daily Breeze: The exhibit features three artists — Richard Turner, Michael Davis, and Paul Harris — whose work takes what they call a speculative look at the geo-history of the Peninsula. Harris, meanwhile, is a professor of English at Loyola Marymount University, and maintains a rock garden and blog called “The Petriverse of Pierre Jardin.” His love of stones led to his eco-themed works, including assemblage, sculpture, garden design and other art pieces, according to his biography.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO