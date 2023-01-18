Styles We Love: French Riviera

Looking to elevate your home in a sophisticated, luxurious fashion? By incorporating French Riviera into your design scheme, you can. French Riviera design transforms your space into a fresh, contemporary haven that exudes the aesthetic of the French Mediterranean. With white-washed walls, colorful tiled backsplashes, and neoclassical elements, you can easily infuse this style into your home.

Best French Riviera Flooring Styles

Sliced Hickory White Harrison Trail by Rustic River in Cream Delight

Using a bright hardwood floor like this one from Rustic River perfectly complements the fresh blues and pinks that come with the French Riviera design. This floor is rich in character as it features aged and weathered hickory in its engineered hardwood. Plus, this flooring is moisture-resistant, so you can place it absolutely anywhere in your home. Choose a bright, eye-catching color like Cream Delight or Gray Horse for a deeper, warmer hue.

Charleston Place Herringbone by Invincible H2O LVT in Pure Beauty

If you’re looking to make a statement with your flooring, using this herringbone luxury vinyl by Invincible H2O will do just that. The herringbone pattern of the floor brings a fresh, creative style to any space and perfectly complements the French Riviera design. This luxury vinyl is low maintenance, waterproof, pet-proof, and kid-proof. What more could you ask from a floor?

Elements of French Riviera Design

Incorporating the French Riviera into your home is all about bringing the feeling of an upscale summer vacation into your space without having to spend the money jetting off to Saint-Tropez. By using natural fibers, eye-catching prints, and featuring a cool, crisp white color palette, you can enjoy Riviera living right from the comfort of your own home.

