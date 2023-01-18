ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Recycling Today

Vinyl Institute launches PVC recycling grant program

The Washington-based Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, has announced the formation of the Viability program. VI says this is a first-of-its-kind, industrywide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating postconsumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recycling in the country. According to a news release from VI, the...
Black Enterprise

Database Makes Black Women with Ph.D.s in Physics More Discoverable

Out of the 2,000 physics Ph.D.s that are awarded in the U.S. each year, less than 0.5% of those are reportedly given to women of African descent. Doctor of Cosmology and University of New Hampshire professor, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, is tackling the lack of representation in scientific research through Cite Black Women+ in Physics and Astronomy Bibliography, a database that lists professional publications by Black women who hold Ph.D.s in physics-related disciplines.
The Associated Press

Corvias Year in Review: Significant Milestones Advanced Military, Higher Education and Municipal Partnerships

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Corvias achieved numerous performance milestones during 2022 across all of its partnerships and is grateful for the efforts of its approximately 750 employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005554/en/ At Fort Riley, Kansas, Corvias CEO Chris Wilson (left), Managing Director Peter Sims (right) and the local team participated in a volunteer event as part of Corvias’ core principles of giving back to the communities we serve. (Photo: Business Wire)
KANSAS STATE
Phys.org

Research into a means of in-body transport for cancer medicines

In a study, Bayreuth junior professor Dr. Meike Leiske has demonstrated which properties polymers should have in order to reach only certain cells. In the future, this should enable active substances to reach cancer cells directly and avoid the healthy cells. Due to their versatility and comparatively low production costs,...
Phys.org

In a first, chemists synthesize ocean-based molecule that could fight Parkinson's

Organic chemists at UCLA have created the first synthetic version of a molecule recently discovered in a sea sponge that may have therapeutic benefits for Parkinson's disease and similar disorders. The molecule, known as lissodendoric acid A, appears to counteract other molecules that can damage DNA, RNA and proteins and even destroy whole cells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy