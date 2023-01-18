Read full article on original website
Grants awarded to nine U.S. cities to fight childhood obesity, promote sustainability
Nine U.S. cities will receive grants, totaling $745,000, to combat childhood obesity and promote sustainability, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America announced Thursday.
Recycling Today
Vinyl Institute launches PVC recycling grant program
The Washington-based Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, has announced the formation of the Viability program. VI says this is a first-of-its-kind, industrywide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating postconsumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recycling in the country. According to a news release from VI, the...
Database Makes Black Women with Ph.D.s in Physics More Discoverable
Out of the 2,000 physics Ph.D.s that are awarded in the U.S. each year, less than 0.5% of those are reportedly given to women of African descent. Doctor of Cosmology and University of New Hampshire professor, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, is tackling the lack of representation in scientific research through Cite Black Women+ in Physics and Astronomy Bibliography, a database that lists professional publications by Black women who hold Ph.D.s in physics-related disciplines.
Corvias Year in Review: Significant Milestones Advanced Military, Higher Education and Municipal Partnerships
WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Corvias achieved numerous performance milestones during 2022 across all of its partnerships and is grateful for the efforts of its approximately 750 employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005554/en/ At Fort Riley, Kansas, Corvias CEO Chris Wilson (left), Managing Director Peter Sims (right) and the local team participated in a volunteer event as part of Corvias’ core principles of giving back to the communities we serve. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Research into a means of in-body transport for cancer medicines
In a study, Bayreuth junior professor Dr. Meike Leiske has demonstrated which properties polymers should have in order to reach only certain cells. In the future, this should enable active substances to reach cancer cells directly and avoid the healthy cells. Due to their versatility and comparatively low production costs,...
Phys.org
In a first, chemists synthesize ocean-based molecule that could fight Parkinson's
Organic chemists at UCLA have created the first synthetic version of a molecule recently discovered in a sea sponge that may have therapeutic benefits for Parkinson's disease and similar disorders. The molecule, known as lissodendoric acid A, appears to counteract other molecules that can damage DNA, RNA and proteins and even destroy whole cells.
Alarmed by AI Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach
While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.
