utoledo.edu
Lunch and LEADS Series for Students Kicks Off Jan. 25
To help foster dialogue between students and student leaders, the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership is hosting several Lunch and LEADS sessions during spring semester. The first half-hour interactive discussion, scheduled at noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Thompson Student Union Room 1532 will focus on communication and information sharing...
Students-Only Diversity Workshops Begin Jan. 18
The Office of Multicultural Student Success is holding a series of diversity workshops throughout spring semester for students to increase self-awareness, unity and fellowship. “OMSS looks forward to educating students on the important topics of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Aleiah Jones, associate director of the Office of Multicultural Student...
History Professor to Discuss World Cup Jan. 25 at Main Library
Dr. Shingi Mavima, assistant professor of history at The University of Toledo, will discuss the FIFA Men’s World Cup Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Main Library in downtown Toledo. Beginning at 6 p.m., the free, public event is hosted by the Roger Ray Institute for the Humanities in the...
Donors Needed for Jan. 25 UToledo ROTC-Red Cross Blood Drive
The University of Toledo ROTC is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Wednesday, Jan. 25, blood drive. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Health Education Center gym on Main Campus. To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website and enter the sponsor...
Throwback Thursday
The Dancing Rockettes were formed by a local dancer at the request of UToledo’s sports information director, who wanted entertainment during halftime at basketball games. The dance troupe debuted on March 16, 1961, at the Kent State-Toledo basketball game, becoming the first recognized collegiate dance team in the nation. The Dancing Rockettes merged with the Rocket Marching Band in 1978.
Employees Now Covered by Medical Mutual Health Plan
Employees at The University of Toledo are now covered by the Medical Mutual of Ohio medical plan. The University’s partnership with the new medical insurance provider was announced in August and went into effect Jan. 1. Member ID cards have been mailed to homes and employees are encouraged to...
