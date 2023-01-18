Video: Commissioning A Prison Complex: Overview, Technology, and Lessons Learned

Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
UTA cuts back to just 10 zero fare days in February
Following the success of last year's Free Fare February, the Utah Transit Authority announced it will cut back the number of zero fare days next month to just 10 days.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
Park Record
Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years
Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
techvisibility.com
Utah Laws And Payday loans, Region You to
The state of Utah enjoys certain regulations managing payday loan and lenders. 15 states has effortlessly blocked cash advance. New Utah Agencies regarding Creditors enforces such laws and you can performs a yearly study of for every single pay-day lender’s operation. A great 2016 legislative audit stated that Utah and you can South Dakota had the latest fewest limitations into pay check loan providers in the country.
State of the State: Utah governor tells the next generation to turn to ‘faith,’ not ‘fear’
In his 2023 State of the State speech, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox focused on Utah’s youth, telling them to have hope the state can solve its problems with housing and water. Read more from the governor’s speech.
How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah
Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
Opinion: What Sen. Mike Lee thinks about Utah’s new state flag proposal
The current Utah flag is in violation of the five elements of a good flag design. Sen. Lee points out how the proposed new design solves these problems.
Park Record
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
eastidahonews.com
Utah doctor allegedly destroyed vaccines, gave fake shots to children
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges after allegedly giving people fake vaccination cards and destroying government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, and his neighbor, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, have been charged with conspiracy to...
See Stunning Photo Of Atmospheric Anomaly Taken In Northern Utah
When the weather gets crazy, it's always a good idea to have a camera nearby. A woman in northern Utah recently shared an amazing photograph of wave-like clouds over a popular ski destination that only form when evaporation, wind, and moisture collide in the atmosphere. I've seen some pretty amazing...
Great Salt Lake rises a foot since historic low
From the historically-low depths of Utah's brutal drought comes a small win for the beloved Great Salt Lake.
utahbusiness.com
This forensic DNA lab is using new tech to solve cold cases
Intermountain Forensics has set its sights on a lofty goal: identifying the remains of unknown bodies and reducing the backlog of sexual assault cases across the globe. “We like to call ourselves the island of misfit cases,” says Danny Hellwig, director of laboratory development at Intermountain Forensics. “The worst of the worst come to our island.”
Utahns urged to test homes during Radon Action Month
During Radon Action Month, Utahns are encouraged to test their residences for the radioactive gas that can be harmful.
ABC 4
Quick hitting storm brings snow to parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.
thedailytexan.com
ABC 4
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
ksl.com
Is a criminal record holding you back? This Utah app can help you get back on track
This story is sponsored by Rasa. You might be surprised to learn that more than one in four Utahns has a criminal record, according to the Utah State Courts. Having a record can prevent you from getting a job, renting an apartment, qualifying for a loan, volunteering in your kid's school, and obtaining several other opportunities.
kuer.org
Utahns are feeling high egg prices. It’s not just inflation, you can blame avian flu too
Egg prices have gone up nationwide, including in Utah, largely because of avian influenza. Utah State University Extension Poultry Specialist David Frame said more than 43 million egg-laying hens died nationwide last year because of the avian flu outbreak. Frame said part of the reason so many chickens died is...
