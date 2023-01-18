ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Video: Commissioning A Prison Complex: Overview, Technology, and Lessons Learned

By CxEnergy, the AABC Commissioning Group (ACG)
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
castlecountryradio.com

Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required

As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
Park Record

Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years

Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
techvisibility.com

Utah Laws And Payday loans, Region You to

The state of Utah enjoys certain regulations managing payday loan and lenders. 15 states has effortlessly blocked cash advance. New Utah Agencies regarding Creditors enforces such laws and you can performs a yearly study of for every single pay-day lender’s operation. A great 2016 legislative audit stated that Utah and you can South Dakota had the latest fewest limitations into pay check loan providers in the country.
Blogging Time

How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah

Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
Park Record

State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties

Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
eastidahonews.com

Utah doctor allegedly destroyed vaccines, gave fake shots to children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges after allegedly giving people fake vaccination cards and destroying government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, and his neighbor, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, have been charged with conspiracy to...
utahbusiness.com

This forensic DNA lab is using new tech to solve cold cases

Intermountain Forensics has set its sights on a lofty goal: identifying the remains of unknown bodies and reducing the backlog of sexual assault cases across the globe. “We like to call ourselves the island of misfit cases,” says Danny Hellwig, director of laboratory development at Intermountain Forensics. “The worst of the worst come to our island.”
ABC 4

Quick hitting storm brings snow to parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.
thedailytexan.com

UT must address Moody family’s slave-owning history

As a Southern school that prides itself on diversity, UT carefully walks the line between school tradition and its history of racism. While the University has made efforts to reconcile this history and make students of color, particularly Black students, feel comfortable on campus, there is still room to improve. For example, the Moody family shares its name with UT’s communication school and basketball arena, yet the family’s connection to slavery remains unrecognized on campus.
