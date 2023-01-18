Video: Commissioning A Prison Complex: Overview, Technology, and Lessons Learned

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO