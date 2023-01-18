ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Eli Manning Said About Eagles

There's no love lost between Eli Manning and the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase. Throughout his 16-year playing career, Manning was greeted hostilely by Eagles fans, so much so, in fact, that he apparently said after he retired that he would not attend another game in Philadelphia. However, with Eli's ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Yardbarker

Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
