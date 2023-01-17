Read full article on original website
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Steven Jordan Enyeart
Steven Jordan Enyeart, 22, Marion, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his sister’s residence in Marion. He was born March 12, 2000. Steven is survived by his mother, Lisa Enyeart, Marion; five brothers, Christian Enyeart, Valparaiso, Dakota Enyeart, Lagro, Johnathan Enyeart, Florida, Skylar Enyeart, Marion and Zachary Hazelwood, Wabash; four sisters, Tahesha (David) McMillian, Angel Bilby, Bobbie Bilby and Shalyn Shrontz, all of Marion.
Thomas ‘Tom’ T. Julien — UPDATED
Tom (Thomas T.) Julien, 91, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Tom was born June 27, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio. He was the sixth of Russell and Clara Julien’s seven children. Raised in a Christian home, he received Christ as his Savior at an early age and during his teenage years dedicated his life to the Lord for missionary service. It was at Bob Jones University that he met Doris Briner, whose spiritual experience was identical. They were married Aug. 21, 1953. The year following, they moved to Winona Lake, where Tom studied at Grace Theological Seminary and received his MDiv in 1957 and his Doctor of Divinity in 1996. During their years in Winona Lake, they started the Grace Brethren Church in Fort Wayne.
Larry Jay Schwartz
Larry Jay Schwartz, 58, Winamac, died Jan. 17, 2023. Larry was born Sept. 19, 1964. He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Conner, Winamac; brother, John (Anita) Lasanowski, North Judson; sister, Felicia Emigh, Crown Point; sister, Brenda Grimmett, Winamac; brother, William Michael (Faye) Voight, New Lenox, Ill.,; sister, Pat (John) Wawrzyniec, Chicago, Ill.; brother, Michael “Whistle” Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Bernard (Traci) Schwartz Jr, Portage; sister, Cathy (John) Fritz, Winamac; brother, Daniel “Dino” Schwartz, North Judson; twin brother, Terry (fiancé Amy) Schwartz, North Judson; sister, Theresa Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Randy Schwartz, North Judson; brother, Rodney (Joleen) Schwartz, Winamac; sister, Janet Schwartz, Grinnell, Iowa; son-in-law Andy (Bree) Conner, Winamac; and two grandsons.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
Merlin William Nice
Merlin William Nice, 60, died Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Jan. 17, 1962. Merlin is survived by his wife, Susan Hedback-Nice, Fort Wayne; siblings, David (Jane) Nice, Paulding, Ohio, Rebecca (Mike) Jamrog, Midland, Mich. and Daniel (Susie) Nice, Mobile, Ala.; stepmother Elaine Nice, North Manchester; several stepbrothers and sisters, Jim (Carol) Hedback and Steve (Chris) Hedback; stepchildren, Terri Ruehl Young, Thomas (Holly) Tuttle and Brandon Weddle; nine stepgrandchildren; and several step-great-granchildren.
Gary M. Simmons
Gary M. Simmons, 73, Millersburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Wabash. On July 28, 1973, he married Jerilyn Johnson at Goshen City Church of the Brethren. She survives along with a son: Ian (Stacie) Simmons, Syracuse; a daughter: Heather (Bill Hubner) Simmons, Millersburg; and three grandchildren.
Sheree Renee Moser
Sheree Renee Moser, 62, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sheree was born March 11, 1960. Sheree is survived by her five children, Sarah (Prince), Gabrielle (Matthew), Joseph Moser, Daniel (Lindsay) Moser and Joshua Moser; and her seven grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Homes –...
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
Historical Personality Profile: Educator Don Cox
WINONA LAKE — After 27 years in public education and 22 years as principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Winona Lake, Don M. Cox will be honored for his contribution to the educational progress of this community during the Jefferson Parent/Teacher Organization meeting in the school Tuesday as part of the annual open house.
Orla B. Gingerich
Orla B. Gingerich, 75, Topeka, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Goshen. He was born Nov. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Verla Gingerich; sons, Scott Gingerich, LaGrange and Martin Gingerich, White Pigeon, Mont.; stepchildren, Renee (Steven) Ragsdale, Elkhart, Mike (Cae) Yoder, Oregon, Mark (Sarah) Yoder, Goshen and Darrin (Linda) Yoder; four brothers, Clarence (Mary) Gingerich, Shipshewana, Ben (Linda) Gingerich, Ligonier, Freeman (Clara) Gingerich, Topeka and Pete Gingerich, Wawaka; sister Irene (Junior) Nissley, Topeka; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stephen Hesley — UPDATED
Stephen F. M. Hesley, 73, Syracuse, died just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at home on Papakeechie Lake. He was born Dec. 15, 1949. He is survived by his daughter, Suzy Cook (Marc Mesaros); two granddaughters; a great-grandson; and two brothers, Stuart (Laila) Hesley and Stan (Irma) Hesley.
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Host Winter Field Day
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club will host Winter Field Day on Jan. 28-29. This event provides training and demonstrates emergency preparedness through radio communications. In case of a crisis or an emergency, amateur radio is a reliable backup. During severe related weather conditions, Ham Radio SkyWarn Operators are...
Jean Ann Wood
Jean Ann (Fesler) Wood, 78, died Jan. 13, 2023, in Plano, Texas. She was born Nov. 4, 1944. She marred Charles M. Wood in September 1966. Surviving relatives include her mother Irene Fesler, Columbia City; a brother Garry Dean Fesler, Fort Myers, Fla.; her husband Charles, Dallas, Texas; and their daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Anne (Leslie C. B.) Rogers; and a granddaughter.
Jennifer Sue Faust
Jennifer Sue Faust, 63, Wabash, died at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. She was born Aug. 19, 1959. She married Larry L. Faust on Sept. 8. 1978. She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Faust; son, Joshua (Tara) Faust; three grandchildren; and sister,...
Jason Michael Coffing
Jason Michael Coffing, 46, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in his residence in Rochester. He was born Nov. 8, 1976. Jason is survived by his children, Jesse, Ryan, Izabella and Abbagail Coffing; a granddaughter; his father George Coffing; his three sisters, Georjeta (Michael) Shook, Samantha (Kyle) Schanlaub and Jessica Coffing-Fort; and his brother, Joshua (LeAnn) Coffing.
William J. Kolish
William J. “Billy” Kolish, 65, Winamac, died at 11:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at IU Methodist, Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 9, 1957. He married Linda Lambert on March 18, 1978. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Lambert) Kolish, Winamac; son, Chad (Monica) Kolish, Winamac; daughter,...
Sharon Bertrand
Sharon G. Bertrand, 77, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Parkview Medical Center. She was born Dec. 14, 1945. Sharon was married to Russel Bertrand on Feb. 18, 1966. He preceded her in death. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
