Tom (Thomas T.) Julien, 91, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Tom was born June 27, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio. He was the sixth of Russell and Clara Julien’s seven children. Raised in a Christian home, he received Christ as his Savior at an early age and during his teenage years dedicated his life to the Lord for missionary service. It was at Bob Jones University that he met Doris Briner, whose spiritual experience was identical. They were married Aug. 21, 1953. The year following, they moved to Winona Lake, where Tom studied at Grace Theological Seminary and received his MDiv in 1957 and his Doctor of Divinity in 1996. During their years in Winona Lake, they started the Grace Brethren Church in Fort Wayne.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO