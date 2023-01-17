ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WTKR

Cason brings Elite Scholastic meet back to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Andre Cason made a name for himself in Virginia Beach as a track star for Green Run. Now he's trying to create opportunities for those following in his footsteps. Cason and fellow coach Fatima Joyner are spearheading the second annual Elite Scholastic track and field meet...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

ODU quarterback Clark ends football career

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Brendon Clark came to Old Dominion hoping to jump-start his college career, but the quarterback has decided to walk away from the game. An Old Dominion athletic spokesperson told News 3 on Friday that Clark has opted to retire from football due to injuries. He spent one season in the silver and blue, appearing in two games and completing two of his four pass attempts.
NORFOLK, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton coach encouraged by team’s effort despite early struggles

Hampton first-year hockey coach Buck McKee is short on wins and players, but he has an abundance of one thing — optimism. “I’m really excited about Hampton hockey moving forward,” he said. “We’re doing with what we have. They are making leaps and bounds, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Arts Inclusion Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - We are introduced to a group in Hampton Roads bringing the arts experience to performers not often seen on stage. Arts Inclusion Company supports actors on the autism spectrum, with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities. We meet Anna Walker, a choreographer and board member...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Scott-Grayson, Jenkins power Old Dominion past Georgia State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With Imo Essien and Ben Stanley on the bench, plenty of other Monarchs stepped up to fill the void, particularly Old Dominion's two leading scorers. Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins added 21 points as ODU snapped a two-game slide with a 70-58 win over Georgia State at Chartway Arena on Thursday night. It marks the Monarchs' first win on a Thursday in five tries this season.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

Singer Liz Terrell on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Norfolk’s very own Liz Terrell brings her beguiling jazz vocals to The American Theatre’s intimate cabaret space for a celebration of The American Songbook January 20 - 21. But first she stopped by Coast Live to share thoughts on her latest album and her upcoming show.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for missing child

NN Police looking for missing child

Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening

Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Obituary: Bishop Levi E. Willis II, 69 Reflections of A Consecrated Life

Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age 69. He was the third child and only son to the late Bishop Levi E. Willis Sr., and Mother Hortense Jones Willis. At age eight, he was struck by an automobile and landed in the windshield of another car traveling in the opposite direction. The doctors said he would never talk, let alone walk again, and he would be a vegetable. But God had a purpose and a plan! After much consecration and prayer, God’s miraculous healing took place.
NORFOLK, VA

