WTKR
Cason brings Elite Scholastic meet back to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Andre Cason made a name for himself in Virginia Beach as a track star for Green Run. Now he's trying to create opportunities for those following in his footsteps. Cason and fellow coach Fatima Joyner are spearheading the second annual Elite Scholastic track and field meet...
WTKR
ODU quarterback Clark ends football career
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Brendon Clark came to Old Dominion hoping to jump-start his college career, but the quarterback has decided to walk away from the game. An Old Dominion athletic spokesperson told News 3 on Friday that Clark has opted to retire from football due to injuries. He spent one season in the silver and blue, appearing in two games and completing two of his four pass attempts.
In girls hoops showdown, Menchville tops Hampton, 75-57
In a showdown of two of Hampton Roads' top high school girls basketball teams Friday, Menchville topped Hampton 75-57. In boys play, Norview held off Manor 55-46.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton coach encouraged by team’s effort despite early struggles
Hampton first-year hockey coach Buck McKee is short on wins and players, but he has an abundance of one thing — optimism. “I’m really excited about Hampton hockey moving forward,” he said. “We’re doing with what we have. They are making leaps and bounds, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Princess Anne’s Darnell Dozier wins 700th career game
Since 1993 Darnell Dozier has been the head coach of the Princess Anne girls basketball team and on Friday night Dozier became the fifth girls basketball coach in Virginia history to reach 700 wins.
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
VB Boys and Girls Club gets new Cox Innovation Lab
Children at the TownBank Rosemont Boys and Girls Club in Virginia Beach have a new place to learn. It's called the Cox Innovation Lab.
WTKR
Arts Inclusion Company on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - We are introduced to a group in Hampton Roads bringing the arts experience to performers not often seen on stage. Arts Inclusion Company supports actors on the autism spectrum, with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities. We meet Anna Walker, a choreographer and board member...
Artist lineup for ‘Sad Summer Festival’ in Portsmouth; Any sound familiar?
The festival is presented by Journeys and Converse. The Portsmouth stop will take place at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on July 11.
WTKR
Scott-Grayson, Jenkins power Old Dominion past Georgia State
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With Imo Essien and Ben Stanley on the bench, plenty of other Monarchs stepped up to fill the void, particularly Old Dominion's two leading scorers. Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins added 21 points as ODU snapped a two-game slide with a 70-58 win over Georgia State at Chartway Arena on Thursday night. It marks the Monarchs' first win on a Thursday in five tries this season.
WAVY News 10
One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
History in the making: Portsmouth rolls the dice on first casino
Few are likely more excited about its upcoming grand opening than State Senator Louise Lucas, who hasn't played it close to the vest when she says she wants this casino to be her legacy.
WTKR
Singer Liz Terrell on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Norfolk’s very own Liz Terrell brings her beguiling jazz vocals to The American Theatre’s intimate cabaret space for a celebration of The American Songbook January 20 - 21. But first she stopped by Coast Live to share thoughts on her latest album and her upcoming show.
Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend. It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years...
WAVY News 10
NN Police looking for missing child
Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. WAVY Weather Morning Update | January 21, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening
Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Knife found on Portsmouth school...
Take a look inside! Casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Obituary: Bishop Levi E. Willis II, 69 Reflections of A Consecrated Life
Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age 69. He was the third child and only son to the late Bishop Levi E. Willis Sr., and Mother Hortense Jones Willis. At age eight, he was struck by an automobile and landed in the windshield of another car traveling in the opposite direction. The doctors said he would never talk, let alone walk again, and he would be a vegetable. But God had a purpose and a plan! After much consecration and prayer, God’s miraculous healing took place.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
