Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
WTKR
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week with The Rustic Spoon on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ryan Hines, Co-Founder of The Rustic Spoon, talks about plans for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, January 16-22! The Rustic Spoon. Presented by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
foodgressing.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth bustling for charity ahead of grand opening to general public
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just days away from the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and the wins are already coming. Scores of invited guests filed into the $340 million facility for the very first time Thursday night. It was for the first of two installments of invitation-only charity test-run...
Virginia Aquarium planning a roughly $250M expansion
New exhibit space, new animals and a new way to enter the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center are all part of initial plans to expand the longtime attraction at the Oceanfront.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Hampton offers waterfront property owners up to $30k to create living shorelines
In the 2022 State of the Bay report, scientists offered living shorelines as part of the solution to combat the low grade the watershed received; a D+.
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Newport News brewery raises money for teacher shot at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been almost two weeks since police say a 6-year-old student shot his Richneck Elementary school teacher, Abby Zwerner. Since she was shot, both Police Chief Steve Drew and the Newport News School Board say she is doing better every day. The shooting rattled...
VDOT camera shows car in water off I-264 East
VDOT cameras show a car in the water off of I-264 East in Virginia Beach following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening
Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Knife found on Portsmouth school...
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
WAVY News 10
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement. Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement. For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Colonial Williamsburg Taverns Open During Winter Season
King’s Arms Tavern and Christiana Campbell’s Tavern are usually closed for the season this time of year, but this year, these iconic locations are open to the public with special hours. Originally opened by Jane Vobe in 1772, King's Arms Tavern is an authentic reproduction public house serving...
Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend. It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years...
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
Comments / 0