Agriculture Online
Bayer announces collaboration with Oerth Bio
Bayer and agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio will collaborate to develop the next generation of sustainable crop protection products. Founded in 2019 by Bayer’s impact investment arm, Leaps by Bayer, and Arvinas, Oerth Bio has patented the PROTAC protein degradation technology. This unique protein degradation technology provides an innovative...
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
investing.com
Brazil court grants bankruptcy protection for retailer Americanas
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A Rio de Janeiro court on Thursday accepted Brazilian retailer Americanas SA's bankruptcy protection request, days after the company disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors. Americanas, a 93-year-old company with stores all over Brazil and a...
salestechstar.com
Prominent Hospitality Software Solutions Provider Agilysys Receives Two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards
Company Receives Top Accolades for Guest- and Staff-Facing PMS and Frictionless PanOptic Kiosk, Both of Which Deliver High Return Hospitality. Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, is a two-time winner for two of its innovative, industry-changing solutions. Both awards were presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
Texas Instruments CEO Templeton to step down; company veteran to succeed
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April after nearly 20 years in the role, at a time when the chipmaker is looking to navigate a slump in demand following a two-year boom.
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
constructiontechnology.media
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
Next-Generation Psychedelics: The Case Of MEAI And Its Potential To Treat Addiction
(Part one of a four-part series) Increasing evidence of psychedelics’ potential for benefiting both mental and physical health conditions are moving biotech companies and scientists in the sector to major innovative heights. Psychedelic science is growing in terms of treatment specificity, as each novel or classical compound targets and...
investing.com
Emerson Electric unveils hostile $7 billion bid for National Instruments
(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to...
Health Benefits of Milk Thistle
Milk thistle is a plant that is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been used for hundreds of years to treat illnesses like liver disease and metabolic disorders. Milk thistle’s botanical name is Silybum marianum, and the plant is also commonly referred to as Mary thistle, holy thistle, Marian thistle, wild artichoke, Our Lady’s thistle, and St. Mary’s Thistle. It is native to Europe and also found in South and North America.While herbalists have touted the health benefits of milk thistle for centuries, it’s only in modern times that researchers have begun to understand its health benefits. Most...
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase
© Reuters Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase. Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x...
Raytheon Opens New Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center
Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX business Pratt & Whitney has launched its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru. The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC) and Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers. The IEC will enhance Raytheon's combined presence in India of over 5,000...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
salestechstar.com
Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities
Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift’s commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.
investing.com
Looking Across the Fixed Income Spectrum
Though a rising interest rate environment adversely affects fixed-rate bond investments, the defining attributes of floating rate debt, incoming generation and low price sensitivity, have proven beneficial at this point in time. The defining attributes of fixed income investments are their low-risk nature and the surety of income they provide,...
aiexpress.io
Volta To Be Acquired by Shell USA, for Approx. $169M
Shell USA (NYSE: SHEL), a subsidiary of Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), acquired Volta (NYSE: VLTA), a San Francisco, CA-based electrical car charging and media firm. Beneath the phrases of the merger settlement, Shell USA Inc. will purchase all excellent shares of Class A standard inventory of Volta at $0.86 per share in money upon completion of the merger. The transaction was valued at roughly $169m.
