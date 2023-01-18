Letter: Thank you so much

Pelican Harbor Food Bank would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Eugene and Marlaina Johnston Charitable Foundation Inc. for their generous grant award and continued support.

Because of your help over the years, Pelican Harbor has been able to purchase not only food but, a reliable refer-truck to pick up food for distribution and a new fork lift to help stage goods to be handed out.

We are grateful for your confidence in us and are excited to continue to serve our community with your help.

This last year the Pelican volunteers distributed over a million pounds of goods to over 27,000 families. Thank you, Johnston Charitable Foundation from the team at Pelican Harbor.

Laurel Broman

Brookings