Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
NBA trade rumors are flying and the Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in a former Gonzaga star
The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 9. The Utah Jazz are reportedly on of several Western Conference teams interested in Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Taking a Sneak Peek at the UW 2023 Football Schedule — and It's Brutal
November will be a challenge for Kalen DeBoer's team.
Huskies Offer Mississippi HS Quarterback, Who's a Lefty
Deuce Knight seems to know all about Michael Penix Jr.
Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released
One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many. The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to...
Devin Brooks, top uncommitted Oregon prospect, focusing on 3 — Oregon, USC and Washington
It's early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but Clackamas junior Devin Brooks has established himself as the state's top uncommitted player. Both Lakeridge wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen (USC) and North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano (Oregon) are already committed, and the 6-foot-4, 290-pound ...
Seattle Sea Dragons 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL Seattle Sea Dragons' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
Comparing Washington's 2023 football schedule to USC
The Washington Huskies had a terrific year in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach. On top of that, QB Michael Penix Jr. is back and should be a popular pick among the Heisman Trophy candidates. The Pac-12’s 2023 football schedule was officially released on Wednesday morning on the...
Comments / 0