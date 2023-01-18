ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released

One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many. The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy