New Haven, CT

WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour

Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
WALLINGFORD, CT
zip06.com

Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries

On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale campus declared ‘safe’ after false reports of person with a gun

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police confirmed to Channel 3 that they conducted an investigation and sweep of the Yale University campus after a report of a man with a gun. According to campus police and The Yale Daily News, just before 1 a.m., students received a “Yale Alert” that notified those in the area of Old Campus to shelter in place while authorities conducted an investigation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Walk In The Park Ends With Shooting In Lebanon: Police

A walk in the park turned out to be no walk in the park for a man who was shot in the leg in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The Lebanon City police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Lehman Street at Monument Park on January 17 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.
LEBANON, CT
FOX 61

Similarities between Walshe and Dulos cases bring discussion

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Roughly 26,000 people a year call the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s (CCADV) 24-hour hotline for assistance with intimate partner concerns. Last year, 12 people in Connecticut were killed by intimate partners and 16 were killed the year before. It’s an issue advocates say has reached public health crisis levels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

State arbitrator upholds city officials' decision to terminate fire lieutenant following investigation into drug ring

A state arbitrator has upheld the decision by New Britain city officials to terminate a fire lieutenant who they say lied to them about allegedly selling drugs while on duty, in the midst of an investigation that was prompted by the death of a local firefighter who had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his Southington home.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT

