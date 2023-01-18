Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
Man dead in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
NBC Connecticut
Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour
Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
fox61.com
New Haven man charged after drinking liquid fuel additive, fighting police
WESTPORT, Conn. — A New Haven man was charged after fighting with Westport police while drinking a liquid fuel additive. Cameron Baker, 20, of New Haven, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and threatening. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the area of Center Street in...
Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
zip06.com
Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries
On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
Eyewitness News
Yale campus declared ‘safe’ after false reports of person with a gun
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police confirmed to Channel 3 that they conducted an investigation and sweep of the Yale University campus after a report of a man with a gun. According to campus police and The Yale Daily News, just before 1 a.m., students received a “Yale Alert” that notified those in the area of Old Campus to shelter in place while authorities conducted an investigation.
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Walk In The Park Ends With Shooting In Lebanon: Police
A walk in the park turned out to be no walk in the park for a man who was shot in the leg in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The Lebanon City police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Lehman Street at Monument Park on January 17 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.
Similarities between Walshe and Dulos cases bring discussion
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Roughly 26,000 people a year call the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s (CCADV) 24-hour hotline for assistance with intimate partner concerns. Last year, 12 people in Connecticut were killed by intimate partners and 16 were killed the year before. It’s an issue advocates say has reached public health crisis levels.
fox61.com
Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
New Britain Herald
State arbitrator upholds city officials' decision to terminate fire lieutenant following investigation into drug ring
A state arbitrator has upheld the decision by New Britain city officials to terminate a fire lieutenant who they say lied to them about allegedly selling drugs while on duty, in the midst of an investigation that was prompted by the death of a local firefighter who had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his Southington home.
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
