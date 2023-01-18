A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly

Read full article on original website
Related
Willits News
County of Mendocino plans to put up temporary bridge over sinkhole near Willits
Multiple agencies met Wednesday at the site of a large sinkhole that has been blocking access to an RV park near Willits for about three weeks, Mendocino County officials reported. According to county officials, the large sinkhole was created when heavy rain on Dec. 30 caused a “culvert underneath a...
ksro.com
Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents
Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
mendofever.com
Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County
From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
mendofever.com
Cleaning Up After Flooding: Mendocino County Public Health Offers Advice
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Mendocino County has received a significant amount of rain in a relatively short. period of time, causing localized flooding in low-lying areas along the Russian and Navarro. rivers. Flood waters may contain human fecal material, livestock manure, and...
Lake County News
City of Clearlake receives $2 million check for Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s new recreation center complex received a major show of support and funding on Wednesday. Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04) on Wednesday presented a check for $2 million to the city of Clearlake for the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center project.
krcrtv.com
Sites Reservoir team discusses hopes and hurdles
REDDING, Calif. — Water availability has become a critical issue in the face of ongoing drought, and one prominent potential solution remains elusive. The proposed sites reservoir in Glenn and Colusa counties was first envisioned in the 1980s, but has yet to become a reality despite bipartisan support. Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority Jerry Brown described the critical junction the project is at now, with the upcoming completion of environmental studies as well as a vital application process.
The Mendocino Voice
Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)
UKIAH, CA, 1/16/23 — Lake Mendocino was set to approach 100,000 acre-feet of water storage on Monday for the first time in “well over a decade,” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared in an update Sunday night. The lake’s rapid elevation increase of nearly 40 feet in the past month has led the USACE to plan to release some of this water downstream, with scheduled flood control releases beginning Monday.
kzyx.org
Redwood Valley anticipates more notification sirens
Redwood Valley residents gathered in the firehouse on Saturday morning for a demonstration of a warning siren and updates on plans to increase the number of sirens to notify people in remote areas of a pending emergency. One siren, installed at the station in August 2021, has a range of about one square mile.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
mendofever.com
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Credits Community Cooperation for Arrests Made in Two Theft Investigations
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has resulted in...
kymkemp.com
Man Out on Bail Leads CHP on Pursuit, Says Mendocino County Sheriff
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-07-2023 at approximately 12:24 AM, a Deputy from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office observed a...
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
mendofever.com
Subject Knocked On Window And Brandished Handgun, Large Group Loitering – Ukiah Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Art Center ‘Grapples With a Significant Overall Budgetary Shortfall’: Please Consider Supporting
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Art Center:. Thanks to YOU, our amazing community of supporters for donating to the Mendocino Art Center’s 2022 year end appeal. We raised $25,000 of the $50,000 target match from the community. This generosity will enable the MAC to continue our dynamic Ceramics, Artists-in-Residence, and expanded Youth programs.
mendofever.com
PG&E’s Aggressive Tree Removal, Update from the Little River Band of Pomos, School Property Could Be Senior Housing—Highlights of the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on January 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Adam Gaska, Treasurer Katrina Frey and Alternate Member Marybeth Kelly were present at the meeting. Alternate Member Fran Laughton was absent. Sattie Clark resigned from the MAC in November 2022. There is currently one opening for a Board Member. Interested applicants can apply at this link.
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County
A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
mendofever.com
Landlord Fails to Address ‘Urgent Health and Safety Risks’—County of Mendocino Declares Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Nuisance’
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. On January 13, 2023, Code Enforcement for the County of Mendocino declared a public nuisance at the Creekside Cabins property, due to the failure of the owner/operator to address urgent health and safety risks. As part of its summary abatement process, the County has reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary ingress/egress over the sinkhole. Because of traffic safety issues, the bridge is only expected to be available for a short time to allow occupants to relocate to a safer location.
mendofever.com
Army Corp of Engineers Will Begin Releasing Water from Lake Mendocino
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District:. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District (USACE) will begin a series of high-flow releases from Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino starting mid-day on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reservoir levels and improving downstream conditions on the Russian River. No increased releases will occur at Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma during this time.
Comments / 1