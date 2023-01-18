ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 2 days ago
ksro.com

Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents

Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County

From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino

A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Cleaning Up After Flooding: Mendocino County Public Health Offers Advice

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Mendocino County has received a significant amount of rain in a relatively short. period of time, causing localized flooding in low-lying areas along the Russian and Navarro. rivers. Flood waters may contain human fecal material, livestock manure, and...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Sites Reservoir team discusses hopes and hurdles

REDDING, Calif. — Water availability has become a critical issue in the face of ongoing drought, and one prominent potential solution remains elusive. The proposed sites reservoir in Glenn and Colusa counties was first envisioned in the 1980s, but has yet to become a reality despite bipartisan support. Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority Jerry Brown described the critical junction the project is at now, with the upcoming completion of environmental studies as well as a vital application process.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)

UKIAH, CA, 1/16/23 — Lake Mendocino was set to approach 100,000 acre-feet of water storage on Monday for the first time in “well over a decade,” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared in an update Sunday night. The lake’s rapid elevation increase of nearly 40 feet in the past month has led the USACE to plan to release some of this water downstream, with scheduled flood control releases beginning Monday.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kzyx.org

Redwood Valley anticipates more notification sirens

Redwood Valley residents gathered in the firehouse on Saturday morning for a demonstration of a warning siren and updates on plans to increase the number of sirens to notify people in remote areas of a pending emergency. One siren, installed at the station in August 2021, has a range of about one square mile.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?

Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
kymkemp.com

Man Out on Bail Leads CHP on Pursuit, Says Mendocino County Sheriff

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-07-2023 at approximately 12:24 AM, a Deputy from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office observed a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Art Center ‘Grapples With a Significant Overall Budgetary Shortfall’: Please Consider Supporting

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Art Center:. Thanks to YOU, our amazing community of supporters for donating to the Mendocino Art Center’s 2022 year end appeal. We raised $25,000 of the $50,000 target match from the community. This generosity will enable the MAC to continue our dynamic Ceramics, Artists-in-Residence, and expanded Youth programs.
MENDOCINO, CA
mendofever.com

PG&E’s Aggressive Tree Removal, Update from the Little River Band of Pomos, School Property Could Be Senior Housing—Highlights of the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on January 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Adam Gaska, Treasurer Katrina Frey and Alternate Member Marybeth Kelly were present at the meeting. Alternate Member Fran Laughton was absent. Sattie Clark resigned from the MAC in November 2022. There is currently one opening for a Board Member. Interested applicants can apply at this link.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County

A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Landlord Fails to Address ‘Urgent Health and Safety Risks’—County of Mendocino Declares Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Nuisance’

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. On January 13, 2023, Code Enforcement for the County of Mendocino declared a public nuisance at the Creekside Cabins property, due to the failure of the owner/operator to address urgent health and safety risks. As part of its summary abatement process, the County has reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary ingress/egress over the sinkhole. Because of traffic safety issues, the bridge is only expected to be available for a short time to allow occupants to relocate to a safer location.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Army Corp of Engineers Will Begin Releasing Water from Lake Mendocino

The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District:. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District (USACE) will begin a series of high-flow releases from Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino starting mid-day on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reservoir levels and improving downstream conditions on the Russian River. No increased releases will occur at Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma during this time.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

