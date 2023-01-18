ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Scammers Pretending to Be Deputies Steal $9,000 From One Victim in SW Washington

The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday renewed warnings about an ongoing phone scam after one victim sent the scammers $9,000. The callers claim to be a deputy, detective or sergeant and use employee names and real badge numbers, according to the sheriff's office. The scammers tell people there is a warrant for their arrest, which will be served unless they pay outstanding fines.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a thief dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
WOODLAND, WA
KATU.com

Tigard Police seek ID of New Year's Eve salon burglary suspect

TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Shortly before 7 a.m. on December 31, a man was caught on video breaking a glass door at a salon in the 11505 block of SW Pacific Highway. After walking into the...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Reward offered in deadly shooting near Northeast Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 shooting near a Northeast Portland bar that left a man dead. Police were called to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 N.E. Sandy Blvd....
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Milwaukie Police seek help ID'ing burglary spree suspects

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who burglarized several businesses Monday night. Police say that on January 16 three small businesses in Milwaukie were burgled. They also stated that the incidents were related, based on evidence, witness statements, and video footage.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Outlook Online

Arson suspect sets Gresham market ablaze

Gresham law enforcement is seeking a suspect who broke into a market and sparked an arson fire. Monday, Jan. 16, Gresham Fire responded to Hood Market, 715 N.E. Hood Ave., to douse a commercial fire. After bringing the blaze under control, firefighters determined it was caused via arson.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
PORTLAND, OR

