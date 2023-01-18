Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Scammers Pretending to Be Deputies Steal $9,000 From One Victim in SW Washington
The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday renewed warnings about an ongoing phone scam after one victim sent the scammers $9,000. The callers claim to be a deputy, detective or sergeant and use employee names and real badge numbers, according to the sheriff's office. The scammers tell people there is a warrant for their arrest, which will be served unless they pay outstanding fines.
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
Clark County officials offer reward for tips on Nakia Creek Fire suspects
The Clark County Fire Marshals are asking for public assistance in locating the people suspected of starting the Nakia Creek Fire last fall.
Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart
WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a thief dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
KATU.com
FBI Portland seeks suspect ID in reproductive health center arsons, offers $25K reward
PORTLAND, Ore. — FBI Portland is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in arson incidents at three reproductive health centers. Additionally, they are offering a reward of up to $25,000. The FBI says an arson attack and vandalism took place on July 6, 2022, at...
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
KATU.com
Law enforcement offering reward for information about the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire broke on October 9 on a ridge near Larch Mountain in Southwest Washington. One week later, the fire exploded to ten times its size from 150 acres to about 1500 acres in just a matter of hours. At the time it was...
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Police say vandals damaged two power substations in Woodland, Washington
WOODLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities said two electric substations in Woodland were attacked by vandals, adding to the list of known attacks on the power grid. The two cases in the Cowlitz County city happened in mid-November of last year, before other attacks that gained national attention. The...
KATU.com
Tigard Police seek ID of New Year's Eve salon burglary suspect
TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Shortly before 7 a.m. on December 31, a man was caught on video breaking a glass door at a salon in the 11505 block of SW Pacific Highway. After walking into the...
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
KATU.com
Reward offered in deadly shooting near Northeast Portland bar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 shooting near a Northeast Portland bar that left a man dead. Police were called to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 N.E. Sandy Blvd....
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
KATU.com
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
KATU.com
Milwaukie Police seek help ID'ing burglary spree suspects
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who burglarized several businesses Monday night. Police say that on January 16 three small businesses in Milwaukie were burgled. They also stated that the incidents were related, based on evidence, witness statements, and video footage.
KATU.com
Columbia Co. deputies investigate Monday night shooting near St. Helens, suspect jailed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left 67-year-old Thomas Norman Barker with life-threatening injuries. County officials say the shooting happened Monday night along Hods Lane near St. Helens. 42-year-old Jamie Leigh Sumpter of St. Helens was arrested and taken to the...
Outlook Online
Arson suspect sets Gresham market ablaze
Gresham law enforcement is seeking a suspect who broke into a market and sparked an arson fire. Monday, Jan. 16, Gresham Fire responded to Hood Market, 715 N.E. Hood Ave., to douse a commercial fire. After bringing the blaze under control, firefighters determined it was caused via arson.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
