Wisconsin will not play Northwestern this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team's road contest against the Northwestern Wildcats will not happen this weekend, the program announced Thursday. The Badgers were scheduled to travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday, but COVID-19 issues within Northwestern's program have put the contest on hold.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, January 20
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Scouting report for unsigned '23 OT Chimdy Onoh
Four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh was a late riser and now one of the top unsigned offensive lineman in the 2023 class. His finalists are Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Rutgers, and following a strong senior season the following scouting report was added to the 6-foogt-5, 270-pound Onoh’s 247Sports profile:
Scouting report on new Penn State LB commit Anthony Speca
Anthony Speca has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman season, and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite four-star prospect is now committed to Penn State. Having seen the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittsburgh Central Catholic class of 2024 prospect live on several occasions, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:
RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
