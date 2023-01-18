ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out

Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Local News Accelerator announces Mackenzie Warren as director

Media executive Mackenzie Warren (Medill ’00) is the new director of the Local News Accelerator, the Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications announced Jan. 10. The program, a part of Medill’s Local News Initiative, aims to strengthen local news organizations. Warren will work with local outlets...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

D65 projects declining enrollment for next 5 years

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 released predictions in a Tuesday memo showing student enrollment will likely continue declining. “As we have seen in the past five years, enrollment projections are trending down districtwide and will continue to do so in the next five years,” Sarita Smith, the district manager of student assignments, wrote in the memo.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

C&W Foundation brings food, jobs and growth to Evanston residents, students

Once lunchtime begins at Evanston Township High School, the aisles of C&W Market fill with high schoolers, prompting co-owners Clarence and Wendy Weaver to jump into action. Clarence Weaver greets students with a fist bump as he rings up their candy and chips. Wendy Weaver, his wife, calls for students’ sandwich orders.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot

In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes."The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

State grant funds lead pipe replacement in 8th Ward

Evanston’s infrastructure includes more than 7,000 public lead pipes, which can cause cancer and other illnesses. Like many Chicago area suburbs, Evanston is full of lead service lines. Many of Evanston’s pipes were built in the 20th century, before the 1986 Safe Drinking Water Act strengthened federal regulations. The pipes have yet to be replaced. The city is looking to address the lead piping problem, but Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the process could still take decades.
EVANSTON, IL
ABC7 Chicago

IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more

CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Northwestern

Ortiz: Previewing four frontrunners in Chicago’s mayoral race

Chicago is kicking off the new year with crucial elections for the mayoralty, city council and alderpeople of all 50 wards. On Feb. 28, nine candidates will be subject to the will of the Chicago voter in the municipal elections. Four stand out as frontrunners: Lori Lightfoot, Jesús “Chuy” García, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.
CHICAGO, IL

