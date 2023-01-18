Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
videtteonline.com
Distinguished University of Chicago professor Warren to deliver Black History Month lecture
Ken Warren, a distinguished English professor at the University of Chicago, will hold a lecture titled, “Rethinking Race and Social Construction: A View from the Humanities” at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in room 244 in Schroeder Hall. The lecture will focus on how race as a social construct...
Daily Northwestern
Local News Accelerator announces Mackenzie Warren as director
Media executive Mackenzie Warren (Medill ’00) is the new director of the Local News Accelerator, the Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications announced Jan. 10. The program, a part of Medill’s Local News Initiative, aims to strengthen local news organizations. Warren will work with local outlets...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Daily Northwestern
D65 projects declining enrollment for next 5 years
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 released predictions in a Tuesday memo showing student enrollment will likely continue declining. “As we have seen in the past five years, enrollment projections are trending down districtwide and will continue to do so in the next five years,” Sarita Smith, the district manager of student assignments, wrote in the memo.
Daily Northwestern
C&W Foundation brings food, jobs and growth to Evanston residents, students
Once lunchtime begins at Evanston Township High School, the aisles of C&W Market fill with high schoolers, prompting co-owners Clarence and Wendy Weaver to jump into action. Clarence Weaver greets students with a fist bump as he rings up their candy and chips. Wendy Weaver, his wife, calls for students’ sandwich orders.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
CHICAGO - Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much money as she’s raising, but none of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. That’s the bottom line of the last...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot
In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago organizers plan to make former Englewood school into resource center for ex-inmates
CHICAGO - A former Englewood school could soon become a resource center for formerly incarcerated neighbors. Woods Elementary on 62nd and Racine was closed in 2013. This week, community organizers with "Go Green Racine" filed a zoning change application to overhaul the building into a community resource center. The development,...
Losing ground Lori Lightfoot: Poll shows Chicago mayor in fourth place in reelection bid
Democrat Lori Lightfoot is not leading the pack in her bid for reelection as the mayor of Chicago, according to new polling.
CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes."The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She...
Daily Northwestern
State grant funds lead pipe replacement in 8th Ward
Evanston’s infrastructure includes more than 7,000 public lead pipes, which can cause cancer and other illnesses. Like many Chicago area suburbs, Evanston is full of lead service lines. Many of Evanston’s pipes were built in the 20th century, before the 1986 Safe Drinking Water Act strengthened federal regulations. The pipes have yet to be replaced. The city is looking to address the lead piping problem, but Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said the process could still take decades.
ABC7 Chicago
IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more
CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
Daily Northwestern
Women in Business and Kellogg Women’s Business Association host mentorship kickoff
Northwestern Women in Business and the Kellogg School of Management Women’s Business Association held a mentor-mentee meetup for its members Tuesday in the Kellogg Global Hub. The program matches WIB students with Kellogg students, who give advice on topics such as career choice and self-advocacy in male-dominated fields. This...
Daily Northwestern
Ortiz: Previewing four frontrunners in Chicago’s mayoral race
Chicago is kicking off the new year with crucial elections for the mayoralty, city council and alderpeople of all 50 wards. On Feb. 28, nine candidates will be subject to the will of the Chicago voter in the municipal elections. Four stand out as frontrunners: Lori Lightfoot, Jesús “Chuy” García, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.
