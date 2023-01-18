ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Renault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxhNc_0kIQkpUq00
  • Companies

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) group sales in 2022 fell 5.9% to 2,051,174 vehicles, marking a fourth consecutive annual decline after capacity constraints and supply chain snags, the company said on Wednesday.

The group, which is in the middle of a turnaround, said its order book in Europe was at a record level of 3.5 months of sales.

A day after publishing a 9.4% decline in 2022 sales for its flagship Renault brand, it said that had been partly offset by the performance of its low-cost brand Dacia, which posted a 6.8% increase in sales.

The French carmaker, which was hit harder than most rivals by the COVID-19 crisis and a global chip shortage, is betting on higher-margin and electric cars to boost profits.

It said on Tuesday that the Renault brand, which accounts for two-thirds of group sales, was the third European brand for electrified vehicle sales behind Toyota (7203.T) and Tesla (TSLA.O) with 228,000 units sold, an increase of 12% from 2021.

The company says it is starting the year with a better portfolio and higher stocks, giving it confidence it can return to sales growth in 2023.

But its executives have acknowledged that global price cuts announced recently by Tesla were an issue that Renault - like rivals - would have to contend with.

Separately, the sales head at Renault's premium sports brand Alpine said the brand aims to maintain strong sales growth of its sole car currently on offer, the A110 premium sedan, in 2023.

"We are going to increase production by about 20%", Emmanuel Al Nawakil told journalists on Wednesday.

The brand, whose sales jumped by 33% in 2022, said it will also rely upon additional models in the coming years to pump up volumes - a small electric city car from 2024, followed by a compact SUV in 2025 and a new version of the A110.

It is also exploring the possibility of launching two larger SUVs, probably electric.

In November, Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities into five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing this year. It is also in talks with Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) to restructure their long-standing alliance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
KTLA

Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.

Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps.  The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
notebookcheck.net

Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity

Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
TENNESSEE STATE
motor1.com

ID. Buzz boosted Volkswagen commercial vehicles sales in 2022

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year. However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.
RideApart

Australia's Motorcycle Sales Dip By Nearly 20 Percent In 2022

Like many countries the world over, Australia enjoyed resurgent motorcycle sales in 2020 and 2021. The upswing couldn’t last forever, however, as supply shortages and shipment hurdles plagued the industry throughout 2022. Australia’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) quantified that impact with its 2022 motorcycle sales report, outlining that the market shrunk to the tune of 19.8 percent last year.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy