California State

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws

Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable for gun violence in New York State. The coalition filed an amicus brief last week arguing in favor of the law, stating that New York has the authority […] The post Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Schmitt Looking to Force GOP Primary for Carmel Supervisor

Former Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt’s 14-year reign came to a halt in 2021 when he lost a Republican primary that June to Mike Cazzari. Two years removed from office, Schmitt is itching to return, and to do so, he’ll have to turn the tables on Schmitt in another GOP battle. Last week, Schmitt announced on his Facebook page that he was planning to go head-to-head with Cazzari on June 27.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.
firefighternation.com

NY Gov. Floats Plan to Pay Volunteer Firefighters

How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage. Robert Harding – The Citizen, Auburn, N.Y. Jan. 15—The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it’s one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two...
NEW YORK STATE
wearebuffalo.net

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
94.3 Lite FM

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral

Parents of newborns in New York State no longer have to keep the gender assigned to their baby. It might sound strange, but the gender legally given to a baby at birth can now be changed in New York State. Times have changed and many people now identify as non-binary.
New York Post

More New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022 than any year in history in staggering exodus

Dazed and abused by high taxes and rising crime, more New Yorkers fled to Florida in 2022 than any year in history, according to new data. A staggering 64,577 Empire staters exchanged their driver’s licenses for the Sunshine State version last year, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “They come in every day,” a staffer at a Jacksonville DMV office told The Post this week with a weary laugh. “I hear all the complaints. I feel like a therapist sometimes.” The worker said the venting refugees harbor a long list of grievances — with taxes and...
FLORIDA STATE

