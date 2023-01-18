Read full article on original website
Millions to build affordable homes across NYS, two projects planned for WNY
Governor Hochul announced Thursday that over $390 million in funding will go towards the creation or preservation of over 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state.
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws
Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable for gun violence in New York State. The coalition filed an amicus brief last week arguing in favor of the law, stating that New York has the authority […] The post Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV
Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas. As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire...
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
theexaminernews.com
Schmitt Looking to Force GOP Primary for Carmel Supervisor
Former Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt’s 14-year reign came to a halt in 2021 when he lost a Republican primary that June to Mike Cazzari. Two years removed from office, Schmitt is itching to return, and to do so, he’ll have to turn the tables on Schmitt in another GOP battle. Last week, Schmitt announced on his Facebook page that he was planning to go head-to-head with Cazzari on June 27.
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
rochesterfirst.com
Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.
firefighternation.com
NY Gov. Floats Plan to Pay Volunteer Firefighters
How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage. Robert Harding – The Citizen, Auburn, N.Y. Jan. 15—The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it’s one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two...
wearebuffalo.net
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
College Co-Ed Wanted in Connection with Chick-fil-A Crime
This is why we can't have nice things. While the Hudson Valley is still clamoring for a local Chick-fil-A to call their own, other New Yorkers are allegedly using the chicken chain to commit larceny. Have no fear, New Yorkers are on the case. Whether it's to seek justice for...
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral
Parents of newborns in New York State no longer have to keep the gender assigned to their baby. It might sound strange, but the gender legally given to a baby at birth can now be changed in New York State. Times have changed and many people now identify as non-binary.
More New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022 than any year in history in staggering exodus
Dazed and abused by high taxes and rising crime, more New Yorkers fled to Florida in 2022 than any year in history, according to new data. A staggering 64,577 Empire staters exchanged their driver’s licenses for the Sunshine State version last year, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “They come in every day,” a staffer at a Jacksonville DMV office told The Post this week with a weary laugh. “I hear all the complaints. I feel like a therapist sometimes.” The worker said the venting refugees harbor a long list of grievances — with taxes and...
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
