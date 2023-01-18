ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Toyota plans to produce 750,000 vehicles globally in February

 2 days ago
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Wednesday said it plans to produce about 750,000 vehicles globally in February.

The Japanese automaker said it aims to make about 300,000 vehicles domestically and about 450,000 overseas, and that it will continue to monitor the supply of auto parts, including semiconductors.

Toyota produced 740,996 vehicles globally in February last year, against a target of around 700,000.

