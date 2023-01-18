ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, NY

brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Disputed Cell Tower in Cortlandt Approved by Planners

A 140-foot Verizon Wireless cell tower that was opposed by a group of residents was narrowly approved by the Cortlandt Planning Board last week. At the Jan. 10 meeting at Linda Puglisi Town Hall, the Planning Board voted 4-2 to support the facility at 52 Montrose Station Rd. Voting in favor of the tower were Thomas Bianchi, Steven Kessler, Jeffrey Rothfeder and Suzanne Decker. In opposition were Nora Hildinger and Peter McKinley.
CORTLANDT, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire

NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
NORWALK, CT
theexaminernews.com

Differing Views From Mt. Kisco Officials on Local ADU Legislation

Mt. Kisco Village Board members expressed a divergence of opinion on local accessory dwelling unit legislation proposed by Mayor Gina Picinich during the board’s first public meeting last Monday to discuss the idea. Late last year, Picinich, citing the need for the village to protect itself against any action...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight

Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Popular EagleFest to Return to Live Programming at Croton Point Park

For the first time in three years, those who love seeing bald eagles and other birds of prey won’t have to settle for watching them on their computer. Teatown Lake Reservation and Westchester County announced last week that the popular EagleFest at Croton Point Park will be returning live this year on Saturday, Feb. 4 after two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic. This year will be the 19th annual event, which is part celebration of the bald eagle’s return to the Hudson Valley and an opportunity to educate students and the general public who attend.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah

A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
MAHWAH, NJ

