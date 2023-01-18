Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle v. La Rocca Moves Towards Trial 8 Years After Parking Lot Incident
WHITE PLAINS, NY (January 18, 2023) — Judge William J. Giacomo issued an 11-page decision and order yesterday in the long-running case of City Of New Rochelle, Plaintiff v. Flavio Larocca, Maria Larocca, Flavio La Rocca & Sons, Inc,. a.k.a. F. Larocca & Sons, Inc And FMLR Realty Management, LLC, Defendants (“La Rocca”).
theexaminernews.com
Disputed Cell Tower in Cortlandt Approved by Planners
A 140-foot Verizon Wireless cell tower that was opposed by a group of residents was narrowly approved by the Cortlandt Planning Board last week. At the Jan. 10 meeting at Linda Puglisi Town Hall, the Planning Board voted 4-2 to support the facility at 52 Montrose Station Rd. Voting in favor of the tower were Thomas Bianchi, Steven Kessler, Jeffrey Rothfeder and Suzanne Decker. In opposition were Nora Hildinger and Peter McKinley.
Grand Opening of Bright Beginnings Preschool Location in Pearl River, NY
Bright Beginnings Preschool now has a location in in Pearl River, NY.
Vehicle Struck By Train In North White Plains Causes Metro-North Delays
Metro-North service in Westchester County was delayed after a vehicle was struck by a train at a railway crossing. The incident happened on Wednesday night, Jan. 18 around 8 p.m. in North White Plains at the Virginia Road rail crossing, according to the Valhalla Ambulance Corps. The accident impacted the...
Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire
NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
theexaminernews.com
Differing Views From Mt. Kisco Officials on Local ADU Legislation
Mt. Kisco Village Board members expressed a divergence of opinion on local accessory dwelling unit legislation proposed by Mayor Gina Picinich during the board’s first public meeting last Monday to discuss the idea. Late last year, Picinich, citing the need for the village to protect itself against any action...
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Sues Mt. St. Vincent College, Contractor, for Contract Breach at City Park
This month, (Jan. 2023) City of Yonkers recently filed suit against Mt. Saint Vincent College and Concrete Contracting Construction, for their lack of completion of renovations at Fay Park, located in the Ludlow neighborhood of Yonkers at Abeel Street and Depeyster Street. On Nov. 27, 2018 the city and college...
yonkerstimes.com
Fired Westchester Librarian Picketing for Justice-“It May Be Legal, but Is It Moral, Ethical?”
Visitors to the Scarsdale Public Library may have noticed someone picketing outside with a sign that reads “Heartless Treatment of Library Staff.” That person is Robin Stettnisch, pictured left,who worked as a librarian since 1989. In 2017, the library was preparing to close for a $21,000,000 expansion. Yet...
East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions
Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.
darientimes.com
Danbury approves second cannabis retail shop in as many weeks — this one on the booming west side
DANBURY — Planners have approved the city’s second retail cannabis location in as many weeks, giving an existing medicinal cannabis dispensary on the booming west side permission to sell recreational cannabis to adults as a hybrid retailer. The Planning Commission’s approval on Wednesday for The Botanist on Mill...
theexaminernews.com
Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight
Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
theexaminernews.com
Popular EagleFest to Return to Live Programming at Croton Point Park
For the first time in three years, those who love seeing bald eagles and other birds of prey won’t have to settle for watching them on their computer. Teatown Lake Reservation and Westchester County announced last week that the popular EagleFest at Croton Point Park will be returning live this year on Saturday, Feb. 4 after two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic. This year will be the 19th annual event, which is part celebration of the bald eagle’s return to the Hudson Valley and an opportunity to educate students and the general public who attend.
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah
A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
New Details: Plane Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)
This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Owners of White Plains coffee shop donate all their profits to charity
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – When most people open a business, they hope to make a good living and pocket whatever profits are made, but this isn’t the case with one married couple in Westchester County who opened a coffee shop last month. Every time a coffee or other item is purchased from The Pamplemousse […]
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
