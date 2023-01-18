ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement

As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism. That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Todd Bowles Reveals If Buccaneers Plan To 'Rebuild'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason with considerable uncertainty following Monday's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. An 8-9 season ended with an embarrassing home playoff loss in what may have been Tom Brady's final game with the team. As a result, the Buccaneers must have some difficult ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason  Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction

Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Yardbarker

Why Baker Mayfield could replace Tom Brady with Buccaneers

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was linked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last spring. History is repeating itself this winter. The Joe Bucs Fan website noted Thursday that the Buccaneers potentially hiring University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Byron Leftwich, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Nick Shook), could ultimately result in Mayfield signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent.
TAMPA, FL

