One of the interesting effects of the Western being a "dead" genre is that, when it’s resurrected with a successful movie or TV show, that title becomes instantly iconic. Take for instance moments in pop culture that found James Marsden’s character's constant death in Westworld a wide enough joke to be replicated in a commercial for AT&T. Or the time Jamie Foxx makes a cameo at the end of A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from Django Unchained. As it turns out, that was only one of the many planned extracurricular activities for his character, and most probably only happened because Quentin Tarantino wasn’t involved.

20 DAYS AGO