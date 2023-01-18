Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
Netflix releases trailer featuring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as it teases 2023 films
Netflix revealed that it has plenty of high-profile films in the pipeline with a new trailer highlighting some of its upcoming 2023 films on Wednesday.
David Fincher's The Killer Confirmed To Hit Netflix This Year
It's always a big deal when filmmaker David Fincher has a new project on the way, especially with his prolific history of abandoned and uncompleted projects we'll never get to see. The director's last feature, the Hollywood bio-drama "Mank," came out in 2020 on Netflix, and his next film is another collaboration with the deep-pocketed streaming platform.
Collider
'The Cabin in the Woods' Ending Explained: Horror Tropes Run Amok
Director Drew Goddard's 2011 horror/comedy The Cabin in the Woods offered audiences a satirical, self-referential, and tongue-in-cheek take on the standard tropes of the horror genre. Playing on the blended lines between horror and dark comedy, the film -- written by Goddard and Joss Whedon -- presented a fairly run-of-the-mill story punctuated by self-aware send-ups of its own plot and genre. Despite its satirical bent, or perhaps because of it, it has in subsequent years become one of the most memorable horror films of the decade.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ Universe We Never Got
One of the interesting effects of the Western being a "dead" genre is that, when it’s resurrected with a successful movie or TV show, that title becomes instantly iconic. Take for instance moments in pop culture that found James Marsden’s character's constant death in Westworld a wide enough joke to be replicated in a commercial for AT&T. Or the time Jamie Foxx makes a cameo at the end of A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from Django Unchained. As it turns out, that was only one of the many planned extracurricular activities for his character, and most probably only happened because Quentin Tarantino wasn’t involved.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
More than six decades after the famed classic TV show I Love Lucy came to an end, Keith Thibodeaux, the former child actor who played Little Ricky, is considered the last living castmate of the show. According to Do You Remember, the I Love Lucy character was played by six...
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)
There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
Emma Watson Stayed in Her Apartment for Weeks After Filming the Emotionally Exhausting ‘Noah’
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ pushed Emma Watson to her physical limits, so much so Watson needed time to put herself back together after filming.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
