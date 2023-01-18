ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Trey Lance writes cryptic Instagram post after Titans hire ex-49ers exec as GM

Is Trey Lance angling to get out of San Francisco? The second-year 49ers quarterback, whose first season as a starter was cut short after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 2, made a curious post to his Instagram story Wednesday after the Titans hired former San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Lance, 22, posted a picture of Carthon with three “fingers crossed” emojis immediately after Tennessee hired him. It could have been a quarterback sending best wishes to a man who probably had a say in drafting him to the 49ers, but there’s...
The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Tennessean

23 Tennessee Titans questions for the 2023 NFL offseason, including Tom Brady

The next six months should be one of the most telling stretches in recent history for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' offseason began earlier than scheduled when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. What could be a volatile and turbulent offseason is ahead, already with the Titans filling vacancies at two of the most important positions in the organization.
atozsports.com

The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available

While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
thecomeback.com

Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision

After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

