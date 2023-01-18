Read full article on original website
NWTC Launches Nationwide Search for New President
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision...
Sheboygan Brewery Hosting Fundraiser to Help Reopen Children’s Museum
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan business is brewing up support to reopening the city’s children’s museum after it was damaged by water and ice. Above and Beyond Children’s Museum closed indefinitely on Christmas after water pipes burst and the sprinkler system damaged items on all four floors of the museum.
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
Green Bay Stabbing was Over Theft Accusation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay’s east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Updated Brown County Courthouse Security On The Agenda
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Out of the state’s 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has...
St. Norbert Women keep rolling
It was the most dominant win yet in an impressive season for the St. Norbert Women’s basketball team. The Green Knights crushed Concordia of Wisconsin 81-36 at the Mulva Sports Center in DePere Wednesday night. They buried the visitors from Mequon in the third quarter, outscoring them 28-2. The Lady Knights shot 53% from the floor and had four players in double figures led by Kaycee Gierczak with 20 points. Olivia DeCleene had 14 and Casey Jepson added 12. Those three combined to shoot 18 of 24 from the floor. Defensively, St. Norbert allowed only 10 made field goals and held Concordia to 23% shooting. SNC improves to 13-3 on the season and they remain perfect atop the NACC standings at 9-0.
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect; Angel Guerrero of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has taken 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay into custody. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument. An arrest was made on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, during an evening traffic stop in Green Bay.
SNC’s Mr. 300
The St. Norbert Green Knights defeated the Milwaukee School of Engineering 55-48 on the road Tuesday night delivering the 300th career victory at the school for Head Coach Gary Grzesk. SNC was led by Carter Gebler and Garrett Grzesk, the coach’s son, with 11 points each. In 16 years at the helm, Grzesk’s record stands a 300-103. Include a three year stint at Lakeland College and Grzesk has 351 wins under his belt. Tuesday night’s victory pushes St. Norbert to 10-7 on the season, 7-3 in NACC play.
I-41 Showdown returns for the second time
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the second annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, June 7. The game is presented by Aquire Restoration and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Last year’s contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m.
Students Can Take Private Pilot Written Test Prep Course at Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it’s been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin...
Prosecutors Drop Request to Have Teen Moved to Adult Court in Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Prosecutors dropped their request Wednesday to have a teenager moved to adult court for his alleged role in an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. The case is expected to be resolved at a hearing next month. Multiple people were injured when a partially...
Green Bay Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Rash of Auto Thefts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their help in the search for suspects involved in a rash of reported auto thefts on the City’s east and west sides. Since January 15, 2023, police have started investigations on five stolen...
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man in Manitowoc Stabbing
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man accused in the non-fatal stabbing of his cousin added a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Thursday. Ryan King, 36, is charged with attempted homicide and two counts of false imprisonment for the May 25 incident. After the...
Manitowoc Police Offer up to $500 Reward Following Vehicle Theft, Check Forgery Incident
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Police Department is offering a reward, after an incident involving a stolen vehicle and fraudulent checks. Police say they are offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the vehicle theft and check forgery.
Winter Storm Blows in Wednesday Night
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay is warning of a snowstorm making its way to our area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Meteorologist Rebecca Kruk said overall the storm is expected to bring between 4-8 inches of snow; and drivers should be especially cautious of snowy roads during their Thursday morning commute.
Hospitals Seeing A Spike In Cases Of Strep Throat
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently issued an advisory about a surge in strep throat in kids ages 5 to 15. But adult are able to get the virus as well. Local hospitals, including ThedaCare, have seen the number of strep cases...
