Murray, KY

Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation

WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Drug, gun charges for New Concord man

An investigation in Calloway County has led to the arrest of a New Concord man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports that 42-year-old Nicholas Poore was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in New Concord. Poore, a convicted felon, was found to have an arrest warrant,...
NEW CONCORD, KY
Another scam alert, this time in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds. The scam involves a phone call allegedly from 270-220-6086. A male on the other end claims to be Sargeant Richard Edwards of the Graves County Sheriff's Office. The caller says that the individual has a warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for a subpoena.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner

PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
PADUCAH, KY
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
PADUCAH, KY
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Woman charged with meth trafficking in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine in her kitchen cabinet. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy following up on an active investigation went to the woman's home on Dorothy...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Parents Outraged Over DHS ‘Kill List’ Found in Bathroom

Early Monday morning, Jan. 9, the Dresden Enterprise began receiving messages privately on Facebook over concerns about an apparent “kill list” being found in the boy’s bathroom of Dresden High School. The parents stated that they were concerned about the list and it targeted African-American students. A...
DRESDEN, TN
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
MURRAY, KY
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000

A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced

The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Lyon County Drops the Hammer on Trigg 80-38

Playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Trigg County was playing toe to toe with Lyon County midway through the opening quarter of their district game in Eddyville Friday. Then the Lyons did what the Lyons do – their pressure defense took over and put 22 straight points on the...
EDDYVILLE, KY
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton

Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
BENTON, KY
Crumbl coming to Paducah

Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
PADUCAH, KY

