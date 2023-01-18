Read full article on original website
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug, gun charges for New Concord man
An investigation in Calloway County has led to the arrest of a New Concord man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports that 42-year-old Nicholas Poore was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in New Concord. Poore, a convicted felon, was found to have an arrest warrant,...
westkentuckystar.com
Another scam alert, this time in Graves County
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds. The scam involves a phone call allegedly from 270-220-6086. A male on the other end claims to be Sargeant Richard Edwards of the Graves County Sheriff's Office. The caller says that the individual has a warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for a subpoena.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with meth trafficking in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine in her kitchen cabinet. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy following up on an active investigation went to the woman's home on Dorothy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Seiber to fill Murray Independent School Board vacancy following Rogers' resignation
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent Board of Education announced Thursday they have chosen someone to fill the vacancy left by Gayle Rogers, who resigned from her position on Dec. 15. According to a release from the district, Adam Seiber will fill the role beginning on February 9. In...
Dresden Enterprise
Parents Outraged Over DHS ‘Kill List’ Found in Bathroom
Early Monday morning, Jan. 9, the Dresden Enterprise began receiving messages privately on Facebook over concerns about an apparent “kill list” being found in the boy’s bathroom of Dresden High School. The parents stated that they were concerned about the list and it targeted African-American students. A...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced he plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's school board meeting. Carter spent the day Friday visiting some of the district's schools, where students and staff expressed how sad they will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Drops the Hammer on Trigg 80-38
Playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Trigg County was playing toe to toe with Lyon County midway through the opening quarter of their district game in Eddyville Friday. Then the Lyons did what the Lyons do – their pressure defense took over and put 22 straight points on the...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton
Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Collision with deer sends 28-year-old Graves County man to hospital with serious leg injuries
MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crumbl coming to Paducah
Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
