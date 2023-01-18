ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Woman's Body Found In Marsh Investigated As Homicide

VALLEJO (BCN) Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh near River Park in Vallejo. The body was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the water, in a marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Vallejo police. The woman...
VALLEJO, CA
Man Dies In Shooting

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night, according to an announcement early Wednesday from the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to a 7:29 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Richardson Drive, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
VALLEJO, CA
Father, Sister Of Missing Teen Looking For Answers

If Brandon Abbett was a 10-year-old girl, his father and sister say his disappearance a year ago this week may have received more attention. Brandon was 15 and a freshman at Pleasant Hill's College Park High School on Jan. 16, 2022, when his family says he went out his bedroom window late at night and disappeared.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Panthers Indoor Football Team To Move Practices To Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill has been chosen as the new practice location this season for the Bay Area Panthers, an Indoor Football League team, city officials said. The Panthers' practice program -- amounting to about 25 players, eight coaches and the operational headquarters -- will be moved to Morgan Hill for the season that lasts from March through August, according to an announcement from city officials.
MORGAN HILL, CA

