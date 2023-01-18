Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
East Bay Express
After the Storm
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
California set to get needed break from storms. How long will it last?
A much-needed break from the relentless train of storms from the Pacific is set to unfold across California, and AccuWeather meteorologists believe the pause in major rain and mountain snow events should last through the end of January. During much of late December and the first half of January, storms...
kion546.com
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
koamnewsnow.com
CA: EVAC WARNING PROMPTED BY FLOOD FEARS IN TRACY
CALIFORNIA FLOODING WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
SFGate
2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers.
KQED
The Great Soaking Is Almost Over. Let the Great Dry-Out Begin
You're probably ready for the Great Dry-Out of 2023 to begin. But it's a little too early to declare an absolute end to the Great Soaking of '22–'23, which for three weeks beginning Dec. 26 has deluged Northern California with near-record volumes of rain and snow. The storm siege has triggered widespread flooding, knocked out power at least briefly to millions and killed as many as 21 people.
SFGate
Woman's body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
