Phoenix, AZ

East Bay Express

After the Storm

Is California’s drought over? Here’s what to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
kion546.com

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KQED

The Great Soaking Is Almost Over. Let the Great Dry-Out Begin

You're probably ready for the Great Dry-Out of 2023 to begin. But it's a little too early to declare an absolute end to the Great Soaking of '22–'23, which for three weeks beginning Dec. 26 has deluged Northern California with near-record volumes of rain and snow. The storm siege has triggered widespread flooding, knocked out power at least briefly to millions and killed as many as 21 people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Woman's body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

