European car sales jump in December

 2 days ago
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the EU, the rise was 12.8%.

