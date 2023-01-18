Read full article on original website
CNBC
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Inflation has slowed–but high prices are here to stay. Here’s why the next rate hike should be the Fed’s last
The latest consumer report from the Department of Labor showed the inflation rate fell from 7.1% in November to 6.5% in December. On Jan 12, the Bureau of Labour and Statistics announced that U.S. Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, another sign that price pressures are diminishing amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tighten monetary policy.
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Expect home prices to fall another 10% in the US and across the world as interest rates stay high, top economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Home prices in the US and across the world will certainly drop another 10% as interest rates will stay high for a while, Kenneth Rogoff said.
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.
The odds of a more than 20% gain for the stock market are on the rise as the Fed turns dovish amid transitory inflation, Fundstrat says
Odds are rising that the stock market will gain more than 20% in 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's because inflation is proving transitory, and that will lead the Fed to turn more dovish. "The bond market argues the Fed needs to end the war soon," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Odds...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Drops Much More Than Expected in December; Retail Sales Drop 1.1%
Wholesale prices fell sharply in December, further evidence that inflation is moving away from the elevated levels seen last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. Overall prices were down 0.5%, far more than the 0.1% forecast. The drop was driven by a 7.9% decline in the price...
U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan dropped to its lowest level since September as more evidence inflation is past its peak sent Treasury yields lower, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
Paul Krugman says the Fed's pessimistic view of inflation feels a bit desperate, now that price pressures are cooling rapidly
The Federal Reserve's pessimism "is starting to feel a bit desperate," top economist Paul Krugman said last week. The central bank has signaled it'll raise interest rates past 5% and keep them there for all of 2023. Annual inflation in the US cooled to 6.5% last month, the slowest pace...
Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists penciled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread signs of easing, a more cheerful view has gained traction: Maybe a recession isn’t inevitable after all. One reason for the tentative optimism is evidence that an acceleration in U.S. wages, which has benefited workers but also heightened inflation, is slowing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has frequently pointed to fast-rising worker pay to explain why the Fed has had to raise interest rates so aggressively. Fed rate hikes, if carried out far enough and long enough, can weaken the economy so much as to trigger a recession. On Thursday, the government is expected to issue another mild report on inflation, which would boost hopes that the Fed might decide to pause its rate hikes sooner than has been expected. In the meantime, the job market — the most important pillar of the economy — remains remarkably sturdy.
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Stock Market Live: Stocks Close Sharply, Bonds Rally on Bank of Japan Surprise; Retail Sales, Inflation In Focus
A surprise hold on rates and policy moves from the Bank of Japan overnight has bond markets rallying, with stocks eyeing retail sales and earnings data.
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
