ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpNHa_0kIQiovl00
  • Summary
  • Companies

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China.

For the October-December period, annual gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.86% from the same period a year earlier, compared with 4.01% growth for the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13% in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis.

Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan's economy contracted 4.24% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

"External demand has weakened significantly," the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, pointing to global inflation and interest rate rises suppressing demand and "the deterioration of the pandemic in mainland China interfering with consumption and production activities".

For all of 2022, the economy expanded a preliminary 2.43%, compared to 6.53% logged for 2021. That was slightly slower than last year's 3% growth recorded in China, which was hit hard by stringent COVID curbs and a property market slump.

Taiwan's total fourth-quarter exports dropped 8.63% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said.

As a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Taiwan's economy had outperformed many regional peers during the pandemic as it benefited from robust demand for tech exports as more people turned to working and studying from home.

But global economic woes driven by soaring inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine, as well as China's pandemic situation, has impacted demand for made-in-Taiwan goods.

Taiwan will release revised GDP figures at a later date, yet to be set, including full-year growth forecasts for 2023. In November, the statistics agency revised down its full year 2023 outlook to 2.75% from a previous forecast of 3.05%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
The Hill

Why China’s potential economic rebound could boost the US

China could bounce back from its pandemic reopening swoon both stronger and sooner than expected, offering a rare source of optimism for the U.S. economy amid rising recession fears. The Chinese economy grew just 3 percent in 2022 and rose at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to statistics released…
Action News Jax

Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls more than expected in December in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 6.2% for the year ending in December, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 7.1% the month before, lower than what forecasters expected. Looking at the past several months, it appears...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy