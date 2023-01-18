ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

A clean break: The wellness industry isn’t well, and people are finally waking up to it

By Eloise Hendy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYWtc_0kIQimAJ00

G wyneth Paltrow touts the benefits of inserting a jade egg into the vagina and keeping it there overnight. Demi Moore and Miranda Kerr swear by the benefits of “leech therapy”. Kim Kardashian has her own blood injected back into her face. This she’s dubbed “really rough and painful”. Well, as those who stick to plain old moisturiser might say... duh.

It’s always been easy to mock A-listers for their ever-more-wacky wellness pursuits. Yet as extreme as they may be, their exploits are also low-hanging fruit in a culture that, for roughly a decade now, has been saturated with wellness down to its core. If anything, the outlandish activities of the rich and famous might actually serve as a nice distraction. Look around and you’ll notice that the concept of wellness has seeped into many aspects of ordinary women’s lives.

Dedicated followers of the industry might attend “wellness festivals”, “goddess gatherings” or “cannabis retreats”, or try out “vaginal steaming”. Whether self-proclaimed wellness devotees or not, women in London and Los Angeles alike go to SoulCycle , go on juice cleanses and eat nothing that isn’t “clean”. Others do yoga, charge crystals, download mindfulness apps, shun “toxins” for “superfoods”, and drink natural wine. Still more might say they “prioritise self-care”, or invest in supplements, or attempt “digital detoxes” and “intermittent fasting”.

When renowned American journalist Dan Rather presented a US news segment on the topic in 1979, he said: “Wellness – there’s a word you don’t hear every day.” How times change. Now, wellness is everywhere – an all-consuming concept that has transformed every brand and life experience it has touched, from food and travel to exercise and sex. It’s a powerful and hugely profitable global industry, valued at $4.4 trillion in 2020. That’s more than three times larger than the worldwide pharmaceutical industry. So, if wellness is now just an everyday word, surely we must ask: is everyone feeling good? Are we all well? Unfortunately, as with many individual wellness fads and trends, the evidence isn’t looking good.

American reporter Rina Raphael was, for a long time, a wellness industry acolyte. “While I was never into the more extreme wellness products or services, like yoni eggs or leech therapy, I did take a lot of the more mainstream ideas at face value,” she says. Indeed, part of the reason she accepted wellness concepts like “clean beauty, clean eating and energy-boosting supplements” was precisely because they were so mainstream. “They were everywhere,” Raphael stresses, “in every women’s outlet, all over Instagram, touted by celebrities, and even on grocery aisle shelves. My local supermarket sold detox kits!”

So, while she considered herself sceptical of “the more bizarre stuff”, like many thirtysomething professional women in the 2010s, Raphael still bought into a lot of it: “All these ideas that had very little, if any, scientific [basis].” One particular wellness drug of choice for her was The Class, which describes itself as “a cathartic workout experience that guides you to strengthen the body and notice the mind to restore balance”. A recent advert features Emma Stone in athleisure, peppily explaining that “the first time I ever went to The Class I just felt terror because I thought it was just too hard for me. And then I think I cried. And then I loved it. If I could do it every day I would.”

I was personally not feeling or performing any better. Rather I was consumed with ‘wellness’ and my body. It became work

A few years ago, Raphael’s account of The Class might have sounded similar. But then her father passed away. In the fog of new grief, she began to question the quasi-religious platitudes and gospel of community she was consuming in Sunday morning workout classes. She describes it as “the first crack in the armour of [her] otherwise complete devotion to [her] wellness regime”. Cracks kept appearing. “I became exhausted,” she says.

More than that, she realised she was becoming paranoid. Far from making her feel better, wellness seemed to be aggravating latent anxieties. She felt like punishing herself if she missed a single day of working out. She became terrified of parabens, or the preservatives found in many cosmetic products – “even though I later learned they’re one of the most tested preservatives”. Self-care became a job. “I was personally not feeling or performing any better,” she remembers. “Rather I was consumed with ‘wellness’ and my body. It became work.”

At the same time that wellness was feeling increasingly like work for Raphael, her actual work was becoming increasingly wellness-focused. Reporting on new wellness brands and trends for a business magazine, she kept running into problems. “I was hearing from scientists and researchers who informed me that a lot of these companies were completely pseudoscientific.” Her personal and professional lives collided. “I had to realise that the wellness industry isn’t well.”

This growing scepticism led Raphael to write a book, The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care , which is out now. It’s an expansive survey of the contemporary wellness industry, and a debunking of sorts. Jumping from yoga to “clean” eating to “self-care”, Raphael digs deep into different facets of wellness, trying to sort the wheat from the scammy, overhyped and dangerous chaff.

One crucial chapter, titled “Gym as Church”, dives into the fitness wing of the wellness industry. Looking particularly at the SoulCycle phenomenon, Raphael suggests that the popular idea that fitness can and should provide “a transcendent collective experience” speaks to contemporary loneliness and isolation. Therefore we have “fitness families”, “deep connections with oneself”, wealthy white women with their boutique “tribes”. Yet, Raphael writes, “by boosting fitness stars to prophet proportions, SoulCycle inadvertently created untouchable gods”. Staff were regularly sacked with no explanation or compensation, and multiple clients and employees reported widescale sexist, racist and bullying behaviour. One anecdote in particular seems to sum up an essential cruelty lurking behind the company’s “all is wellness” smiles: an investigation by Vox discovered a note hanging in a SoulCycle office, written by a top instructor, that read “if someone asks you if you are back on cocaine or if you have an eating disorder, you know you’ve hit your goal weight”. SoulCycle reportedly did nothing, and only issued a statement when the cumulation of public criticism threatened to damage the brand. Or, in other words, once it threatened to hurt their bottom line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6YJB_0kIQimAJ00

Another chapter is titled “Is My Face Wash Trying to Kill Me?”. In it, Raphael takes aim at the beauty industry’s fast and loose approach to science. She grapples with the marketing mythology that “natural is best”, discusses the overblown claims from “clean beauty” brands, as well as cases of “clean” and “natural” products that have nurtured mould spores in their packets. “Wellness marketing perpetuates chemophobia,” she writes, “[or] an outsized fear of synthetic chemicals or ‘chemical exposure’.” Essentially, we’re easily duped by misinformation that looks a bit like science. As Raphael puts it: “We believe companies who say natural is better because it sounds right.”

The entire concept of wellness is founded on the idea that just because you aren’t sick, it doesn’t mean you’re not unwell. This means that the wellness industry relies on widespread sections of the global population regarding themselves as unhealthy, along with wealthy, well-heeled women diagnosing themselves as not up to scratch – then splashing the cash to try and fix it. This means, of course, that in the constant pursuit of ever-larger profits, the wellness industry will keep inventing new-fangled reasons for their marks to feel dissatisfied.

Instead of getting better, though, wellness devotees are getting paranoid. Even more concerningly, rather than becoming mini-Gwyneths, many seem to be turning into mini-fascists. Paranoia about parabens and toxins can evolve into anti-vax sentiment. From there, it’s easy to slip down a rabbit hole of conspiracy and alt-right thinking. Looking at the yoga and wellness gurus who’ve been hooked by QAnon, Kinfolk magazine recently described this phenomenon as “ The Alt-Right Wellness Loop ”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0291Hi_0kIQimAJ00

There may be a light on the horizon, though. In a recent LA Times piece, Raphael suggested that “wellness products are losing their selling power”, and that the Goop-ification of consumerism is showing “increasing signs of decay”. Part of this may be an inevitable course correction – the trend pendulum swinging back. But there are also signs that a bigger wellness backlash is under way. While Gen Z in particular is reported as being more critical of wellness marketing and misinformation than any other generation, one study found that more than 67 per cent of adults report a growing mistrust of brands. A swelling tide of people are demanding more consumer trials and more clinical evidence. Essentially, people seem to be waking up to the wellness industry’s scams. More science. Less snake oil.

Writing in Studies in Popular Culture , feminist scholar Dr Carol-Ann Farkas neatly summarised wellness culture as “a radical turning inward of agency toward the goal of transformation of one’s own body, in contrast to a turning outward to mobilise for collective action”. In other words, if we’re kept busy fasting, exercising and buying, we won’t have the time, energy or will to challenge the workings of patriarchy and capitalism. Let alone can we begin to organise to dismantle those systems. Instead, wellness demands an individualistic retreat to self-care, self-soothing and self-optimisation.

In 2010, Farkas suggested that “raising our individual level of awareness, knowledge and expertise may take us from advocating the wellness of our own bodies to working together to improve the wellness of the body politic.” Thirteen years later, with countless cracks rupturing the wellness industry, it’s still one of the biggest challenges we have on our hands.

‘The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care’ is in shops now

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy

They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn

DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Go back to row 26 where you belong’: Woman applauded for defending passenger asked to swap seats on flight

A woman’s rant about being asked to switch seats on planes has reignited the age-old debate: should you ever ask a stranger to move seats for your comfort?TikTok user @Not.CristinaYang took to her channel to tell a story about defending a stranger who was asked to move further back in the plane cabin so two friends could sit together.She was responding to a follower named Monica, who had commented on an earlier video saying, “I never give up my seat. Flying is a preplanned event. Someone’s failure to plan isn’t my problem.” In response to the point, @Not.CristinaYang (whose...
HAWAII STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana

Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Diana, Princess of Wales after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London.The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987,...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My best friends stopped speaking to me, I have no idea why

DEAR ABBY: The last two years have been especially tough. I went through a breakup after a four-year relationship, my dog developed cancer and I had to put her to sleep, and I caught COVID and have been dealing with long-haul symptoms ever since. My energy is low because of it, plus I’ve been depressed with all the events that have happened.  I have two best friends I’ve known since I was 16. I’m 34 now. I thought they would be there for me through anything. We were close until recently. They no longer invite me to get-togethers, and they hang...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Voices: You wouldn’t think Prince Harry’s book and a Chinese crisis have much in common – but hear me out

You wouldn’t think Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, and a demographic crisis in China have much in common – but hear me out.Last night, I finished reading the rebel royal’s book. In it, he describes his longing for a spouse and a family, and his fear (before he met his wife, Meghan) that it would never happen for him. I found that intensely relatable. I am 37 years old next month, unmarried and childless. This is not completely by choice. The right man has never come around, and until recently I didn’t feel prepared to be a parent. (Does anyone ever,...
The Independent

Prince Harry’s popularity plummets in new US poll after his book release

A new US poll has revealed that Prince Harry’s popularity amongst Americans has dropped following the release of his memoir, Spare.In the poll for Newsweek, data was collected by consulting firm Redfield & Wilton from 2,000 eligible US voters on 16 January, which was only days after Harry’s book came out.The poll noted that 31 per cent of participants said they liked Harry while 38 per cent said they disliked him, resulting in his net approval of -7.When Newsweek previously conducted this survey on 5 December, he had net approval of +38, which ultimately shows that his popularity has...
IndieWire

‘Earth Mama’ Review: A Single Mother Fights for Her Life in a Sublime A24 Drama That Defies All Cliches

Learn the names Savanah Leaf, first-time feature filmmaker, and Tia Nomore, first-time feature actress, right now, because their debut film . A former Olympic volleyball athlete, Leaf has a canny eye for locating the subversion and beauty within a welfare-system drama about a single mother fighting for her life and children. What sounds, on paper, like a challenging sit is actually a wondrous 97-minute feature, whose director and star are obviously poised for greatness. Any film tackling the petty and punishing bureaucracies of the foster care system risks wading into melodrama or cliche, but “Earth Mama” largely avoids those rookie traps,...
The Independent

Prince Harry recalls ‘yawning silence’ that followed Meghan Markle’s joke after first Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry has reflected on the awkward silence that followed a joke made by Meghan Markle after she attended her first Trooping the Colour, the late Queen’s official birthday celebration.The Duke of Sussex recalled the incident in his memoir Spare, in which he remembered how he and the Duchess of Sussex attended the official June celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday for the first time together in 2018, shortly after their royal wedding.As noted by Harry, the couple had just returned to the UK from their 10-day honeymoon in the Mediterranean, and would be making one of their “first...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: How Viral New Yorker Short Story ‘Cat Person’ Became a Modern Dating Horror Movie

Two months before The New Yorker short story “Cat Person” was published in December 2017, The New York Times released its exposé on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and harassment, and a month later a parade of celebrities would wear all black to the Golden Globes, where a Time’s Up lapel pin was a near-mandatory accessory. Some five years later, a movie about that Weinstein story, She Said, has been released (and bombed) in theaters, the Time’s Up organization has turned into a leaderless shell after the organization advised then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he was facing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Pet duck ‘known for following kids to school and picking fights with foxes’ enjoys cup of tea

A Chorley family’s pet duck has been captured on camera enjoying a cup of tea in footage which has gained him an “army of fans.”Ham, a four-year-old Indian Runner Duck, lives with owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale and is “best friends” with her children, whom he even follows to school.The mother-of-three has hand-reared Ham since he was one week old.“I’m like his mother duck and it’s like he’s one of the kids. He’s like a little human, he’s got his own personality,” Taylor-Dugdale said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons paying 'through the roof' for international holidays, says Simon CalderKim Kardashian gives herself ‘British’ makeover in viral TikTok trend'It'll last all day': Electrician father styles daughters' hair with zip ties
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy