ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Products hit worst by food price inflation in last three months as basic groceries soar by 30%

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weGh1_0kIQikOr00

The price of basic groceries has been sent soaring by an “astonishing” 30 per cent as a result of spiralling inflation , figures show.

While overall food and drink inflation went up 15 per cent year-on-year in December across eight major supermarkets , certain products such as butter, milk and cheese rose to almost double that in certain stores.

According to tracking by watchdog Which?, milk was 26.3 per cent more expensive than the previous year, while cheese (22.32 per cent), bakery items (19.5 per cent), water (18.6 per cent) and savoury pies, pastries and quiches (18.5 per cent) also saw higher-than-average price increases.

Among the worst offenders over the three months to the end of December were Utterly Butterly 500g, up from £1 to £1.95 in several supermarkets, Waitrose Duchy Organic Homogenised Semi-Skimmed Milk (1 pint/ 568ml), rising 87.1 per cent from 65p to £1.22, and Creamfields French Brie 200g at Tesco, up 81.6 per cent from 79p to £1.43.

The food item to undergo the worst individual price hike was Quaker Oat So Simple Simply Apple (8x33g) at Asda, which went up 188 per cent from £1 on average in December 2021 to an average of £2.88 12 months later.

Which? noted that, across various franchises, inflation was seen to impact the prices most actuely in supermarket budget or own-brand ranges.

It comes just as consumers turn to the cheaper options to ease the burden of sky-high food bills, send soaring by burgeoning inflation.

Budget range products were up 20.3 per cent and own-brand items increased by 18.5 per cent, while the cost of premium products rose by 12.6 per cent and branded alternatives by 12.5 per cent, the watchdog found.

Which?’s supermarket food and drink inflation tracker records the annual inflation of tens of thousands of food and drink products across three months in Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Lidl was named cheapest franchise overall, but its prices went up more than any of the other eight major supermarkets, up 21.1 per cent in the three months to December.

It was followed closely by Aldi, where prices went up by 20.8 per cent, followed by Asda, which saw prices rise to 15.4 per cent – closer to the industry average of 15 per cent.

At the latter end were Waitrose (14.5 per cent), Sainsbury’s (13.7 per cent), Tesco (13.1 per cent), Morrisons (12.9 per cent) and Ocado (10.5 per cent).

As prices continue to rise, so consumer trust in supermarkest continues to fall, Which? reveals.

Its latest Consumer Insight survey found trust in supermarkets among shoppers had fallen from positive 67 in May 2021 to positive 42 now.

Waitrose had the lowest level of trust (positive 29) among all consumers, although trust levels among its own customers was significantly higher at 54.

Price rises emerged as a common reason for a lack of trust, particularly the perception prices were sometimes artificially inflated and went beyond what was necessary for businesses to offset their own rising costs.

Which? is campaigning for all supermarkets to ensure budget line items that enable a healthy diet are widely available, particularly in areas where people are most in need.

It is also calling on retailers to make pricing and offers more transparent and provide targeted promotions to support people in the areas struggling the most with access to affordable food.

Which? head of food policy Sue Davies said: “We know food prices have risen exponentially in the last year and our inflation tracker shows the dramatic impact this is having on everyday products at the supermarket.

“Some households are already skipping meals to make ends meet and our findings show trust in supermarkets taking a hit as many people worry they are putting profits before the people suffering during this cost-of-living crisis.

“Supermarkets must do more. Which? is calling for them to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need, as well as pricing which enables people to easily work out best value and promotions to support people who are particularly struggling.”

Comments / 7

micki
1d ago

Hey Joe we know you don’t buy groceries however most of the rest of us do. Since you’ve taken office it’s costs a lot more to live in the US

Reply
2
Related
Ty D.

Outrage at Costco: Customers Complain About Higher Prices on Popular Grocery Items!

Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items. Shoppers at Costco in Brooklyn, New York have recently taken to Reddit to complain about alleged price hikes on popular grocery items. Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items.
BROOKLYN, NY
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy