Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter .

Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”.

He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”

This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a KGB safehouse. They even know which floor I’m on! What a scoop!”

He added: “The problem? It’s a lie. I don’t cooperate with spies or live in a safe house, much less next to the UK embassy!”

Ms Taylor Greene appeared to agree with him on media “lies” but Mr Snowden was brutal in his rebuke.

The Republican quote tweeted him, mentioning “I totally and completely relate and agree with this. The media has lied and still repeatedly lies about me too. Freedom of press is not freedom to lie".

In response, Mr Snowden wrote: “I actually disagree. I hate being lied about, sure, but that’s not only the right of every journalist, it’s the right of every person. You can’t make it a crime to lie without making the government, the cops, and the courts the arbiters of truth.”

He signed off, saying: “I’d rather suffer the lies.”

Ms Taylor Greene [and Paul Gosar of Arizona] have been given committee assignments for the new Congress after they were kicked out of their committees by Democrats and some Republicans.

The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday agreed to place Ms Taylor Greene on the House Homeland Security Committee, it was reported.