Ukraine-Russia news – live: Helicopter crashes near Bovary nursery amid fears of Putin’s ‘final push’

A helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building in the town of Brovary, near Kyiv . The regional governor for the area said it is feared multiple people have been killed in the incident.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and staff of the institution were in the kindergarten. Everyone has now been evacuated," Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is inching closer to securing approval for German-made Leopard 2 tanks. British defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet his counterparts from the Baltic countries to build more pressure on Berlin to send the heavy war vehicles to Kyiv.

This comes amid fears of officials in Kyiv that Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine.