ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Helicopter crashes near Bovary nursery amid fears of Putin’s ‘final push’

By Arpan Rai and Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFQP0_0kIQiSSf00

A helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building in the town of Brovary, near Kyiv . The regional governor for the area said it is feared multiple people have been killed in the incident.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and staff of the institution were in the kindergarten. Everyone has now been evacuated," Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is inching closer to securing approval for German-made Leopard 2 tanks. British defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet his counterparts from the Baltic countries to build more pressure on Berlin to send the heavy war vehicles to Kyiv.

This comes amid fears of officials in Kyiv that Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War

Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war. It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops. This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
tahomanews.com

Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up

Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Is 'Withdrawn, Silent & Deeply Preoccupied' As Sick Russian Leader Continues Suspected Cancer Treatments

Vladimir Putin has become “withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied” as he continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.The sudden development comes following months of speculation surrounding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health as he also struggles to successfully take Ukraine in a war that started nearly one year ago.According to General SVR, a Russian Telegram channel that claims to have sources posted within the Kremlin, Putin’s current “course of treatment” has also drastically affected his “psycho-emotional state.”“Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy