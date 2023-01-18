Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.

Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a wildcard. Gauff has since reached a French Open final and a ranking of seventh in the world, while Raducanu is unseeded for the opening grand slam of the season.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who has been struggling with injury, suffered a shock second-round exit as the American Mackenzie McDonald eliminated the defending champion in straight sets.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.