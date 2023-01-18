ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08S0mo_0kIQiFES00

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.

Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a wildcard. Gauff has since reached a French Open final and a ranking of seventh in the world, while Raducanu is unseeded for the opening grand slam of the season.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who has been struggling with injury, suffered a shock second-round exit as the American Mackenzie McDonald eliminated the defending champion in straight sets.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.Here’s everything you need...
New York Post

Alison Riske-Amritraj blasts Australian Open ump for ‘sleeping’ during point

American tennis star Alison Riske-Amritraj accused the umpire of “sleeping” during her doubles match in a fiery exchange Friday at the Australian Open. The first-round match involved Riske-Amritraj and her Czech partner Linda Fruhvirtova against Russian partners Natela Dzalamidze and Alexandra Panova. Up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the opener and at deuce, the point was halted by chair umpire Nico Helwerth and awarded to the Russians, causing Riske-Amritraj to unload on the umpire and then an official. During a volley, Riske-Amritraj’s shot hit her opponent in the leg and Riske-Amritraj apologized to her immediately after it happened, before the...
The Associated Press

Going bananas: Australian Open player shares fruit with foe

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Talk about going bananas: There was an unusual show of sportsmanship at the Australian Open on Saturday, when one player, Dan Evans, offered a piece of fruit to his opponent, Andrey Rublev. And the fifth-seeded Rublev joked after his 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory put him...
NBC Sports

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff ousted in fourth round

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the Australian Open by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, busting open the women’s draw. Rybakina, the 22nd seed who would be in the top 10 if the WTA counted 2022 Wimbledon ranking points, took out Swiatek, who won the French Open and U.S. Open last year, 6-4, 6-4 to become the first quarterfinalist in Melbourne.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open Week 1 winners, losers

The 2023 Australian Open has been unpredictable to say the least and there’s still a lot more tennis action to come. The Americans have been lifting the men’s bracket with four secured spots into Week 2 in Tommy Paul, Blake Shelton, JJ Wolf and Sebastian Korda. There have...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open as the nine-time champion continues his quest for a 22nd grand slam title and an unprecedented 10th in Melbourne. Standing in his way is De Minaur, the Australian 22nd seed who will have the support of a partizan crown when he attempts to reach the quarter-finals of his home slam for the first time in his young career. Like Djokovic, the 23-year-old has lost only one set so far and could cause his opponent problems given the Serbian’s ongoing...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy