Another story from the checkered history of George Santos has come to light—this time, it has been revealed that the far-right gay Republican congressman was not only a drag queen 15 years ago—but competed in a number of pageants in Brazil. The story initially came to light through reporter Marisa Kabas on Wednesday, who posted a blurry image of Santos reportedly in drag during a 2008 show at Icaraí Beach. Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who said they were friends with Santos–known then as Anthony–told Kabas he lived near Rio and that his drag name was ‘Kitara.’ Kabas also shared more photos of the alleged Santos in drag on Twitter. In a substack, Kabas said her reporting was not to criticize drag queens, but to highlight his past considering the anti-LGBTQ+ figures he is now aligned with. Santos supported Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans instruction or classroom discussion about issues including sexual orientation and gender for kindergarten through third grade. Reuters also spoke with 58-year-old Rochard, as well as an anonymous associate of Santos who also saw him perform. Santos allegedly aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro, according to Reuters. Santos and his team did not respond to a request for comment from the wire service. Rochard described Santos as a “poor” drag queen who wore a simple black dress in 2005—before he returned three years later “with a lot of money” and a pink dress. “He’s changed a lot, but he was always a liar. He was always such a dreamer,” Rochard said.

