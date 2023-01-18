ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
governing.com

Census Shows a Wealthier, More Educated North Texas Workforce

(TNS) — The workforce landscape in North Texas has changed significantly over the past five years, thanks to an increase of workers with college degrees and specialized skills, according to analysts and Census Bureau estimates. What’s more, the changing nature of jobs in the area has propelled household income...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
governing.com

Wes Moore Becomes Maryland’s First Black Governor

(TNS) — Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 18, to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his...
MARYLAND STATE
governing.com

Can Gov. Hochul Mitigate New York’s Emigration Crisis?

(TNS) — Twenty-five years ago, Kathy Hochul was reflecting on an early political loss. Despite efforts to block Walmart, the big box store had opened up in her town. The development left the then-councilwoman of the Erie County, N.Y., town of Hamburg with a set of lessons she would bring to crafting changes to the town's master plan. The goal was to "show developers our vision of how the town will grow, not the other way around."
NEW YORK STATE
governing.com

New Mexico Worries Attacks Will Deter Runs for Office

(TNS) — The shocking arrest this week of Solomon Pena, an unsuccessful Republican state House candidate accused of orchestrating drive-by shootings at politicians' homes, clouded the first day of the New Mexico legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 17, and prompted some lawmakers to question whether the violence will deter people from running for office.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

