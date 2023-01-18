ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond

The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?

When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above

From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
▶️ Bend’s newest homeless shelter Stepping Stone expected to open in February

The Bend City Council will discuss a contract agreement Wednesday for the local nonprofit NeighborImpact to run the city’s newest homeless shelter. “This is really a response on the city’s behalf to step into solutions for unhoused folks,” said NeighborImpact’s Housing Stabilization Director Molly Heiss. In...
Health concerns arise over gas stoves, possible link to childhood asthma; how are C.O. sales?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When it comes to buying or decorating a home,, the kitchen layout -- and appliances -- can be a key factor. And now, one of those appliances has become the topic of a debate. In recent weeks, gas stoves have been raising some alarms and what, if any, health risks they The post Health concerns arise over gas stoves, possible link to childhood asthma; how are C.O. sales? appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera

A pair of what are believed to be foxes showed up in the middle of the night on a Bend family’s Ring camera over the weekend. Jauna Bottemiller posted the video on the I Love Bend Facebook page. It starts with one animal coming into view, with a second joining it seconds later.
Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s

A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 1 suspect in deadly Madras Halloween shooting in custody

One of the two men identified as suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood is now in jail. Police were looking for Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, and Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, in the Oct. 31 death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera. Oregon State...
