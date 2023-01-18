Read full article on original website
Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four...
Survey finds Bend residents’ quality-of-life ratings have fallen markedly, as seen across Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend residents in a community survey last month gave distinctly lower grades to the area’s quality of life than just two years ago, city councilors were told Wednesday night, reflecting a similar decline seen across the state, amid COVID-19 impacts and economic challenges. DHM...
TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond
The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Tuesday night of a stranded motorist from Redmond whose pickup truck became stuck in heavy snow in the Big Summit Prairie area northeast of Prineville. The post Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie appeared first on KTVZ.
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
▶️ Bend’s newest homeless shelter Stepping Stone expected to open in February
The Bend City Council will discuss a contract agreement Wednesday for the local nonprofit NeighborImpact to run the city’s newest homeless shelter. “This is really a response on the city’s behalf to step into solutions for unhoused folks,” said NeighborImpact’s Housing Stabilization Director Molly Heiss. In...
Bend PD drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retires after impressive 4-year tenure
After four years on the job, Bend police drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retired last month, having racked up quite an impressive haul of drug seizures, police said Tuesday. The post Bend PD drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retires after impressive 4-year tenure appeared first on KTVZ.
Health concerns arise over gas stoves, possible link to childhood asthma; how are C.O. sales?
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When it comes to buying or decorating a home,, the kitchen layout -- and appliances -- can be a key factor. And now, one of those appliances has become the topic of a debate. In recent weeks, gas stoves have been raising some alarms and what, if any, health risks they The post Health concerns arise over gas stoves, possible link to childhood asthma; how are C.O. sales? appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ ) -- A handheld remote device called the Bola Wrap is a new tool in the Bend Police Department's toolbelt, designed to detain someone without using deadly force. The goal is to detain or take someone into custody who is for whatever reasons unwilling to comply with...
Highway 20 partially reopens 80 miles east of Bend after earlier crash blocked road
HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. about 15 miles east of Hampton, closing the highway between Brothers and Riley.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera
A pair of what are believed to be foxes showed up in the middle of the night on a Bend family’s Ring camera over the weekend. Jauna Bottemiller posted the video on the I Love Bend Facebook page. It starts with one animal coming into view, with a second joining it seconds later.
Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s
A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 1 suspect in deadly Madras Halloween shooting in custody
One of the two men identified as suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood is now in jail. Police were looking for Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, and Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, in the Oct. 31 death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera. Oregon State...
